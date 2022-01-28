'Tis the season of weddings, and with that come grand celeb weddings that we're all low-key waiting to see photos of. So naturally, a lot of us were invested in actor Mouni Roy and entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar's wedding that took place recently!

The couple tied the knot in Goa and had two beautiful ceremonies to solidify their union. The first was according to Malayali rituals, in the morning. While the second one was according to Bengali rituals, in the evening, the same day.

Here are some of the most gorgeous photos from the wedding.

Friends of theirs posted photos from the haldi ceremony. Everything looks so vibrant and pretty!

Did someone say bridesmaid goals?

My single self would be crying at the love on display, if I wasn't being bowled over by the sheer beauty of these photos.

The couple looks stunning in their wedding attire (also, so in love!).

We're not crying, you are!

Both Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar also shared the posts on their Instagram handles, along with beautiful captions.

Beautiful, elegant, and the perfect mesh of cultures!