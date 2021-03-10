In the latest episode of what women are called, 'Dimension' seems to be a new one. Don't get what we mean? Well, as it turns out, as per Sadhguru 'feminine' is not a gender but a dimension.



Feminine is not a gender – it is a dimension. #SadhguruQuotes pic.twitter.com/6NXvfoK50k — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) March 8, 2021

But this is not just the only dimension he has found. According to him, everything and anything is a dimension.

I mean, thinking of ourselves as humans or things as just simple things is too mainstream. You and I are more than humans, we are legit DIMENSIONS.

2D, 3D, 4D are just too trivial. He has come up with newer dimensions, we didn't think we needed.

A Twitter user found this pattern and we can't help but say that this user is a whole different 'dimension'.

A thread on @SadhguruJV Dimension. Almost everything in this universe is dimension.

1. Feminine is dimension https://t.co/fBv1T0H0CZ — Karwan (@IamKarwan) March 9, 2021

The next time, life gives you lemons, turn them into a dimension.

Who said it's inception and not 'dimenception?'

Hello excuse me, you don't breathe in air but a dimension.

Turns out, dimensions can buy you happiness.

6. Only Inner Dimension can bring happinesshttps://t.co/0jqgfK2w4a — Karwan (@IamKarwan) March 9, 2021

7. Self transformation is dimensionhttps://t.co/WQwHdd5wGb — Karwan (@IamKarwan) March 9, 2021

10. Krishna and Jesus were made by dimension.https://t.co/v21jqcz3EK — Karwan (@IamKarwan) March 9, 2021

Take a sip of nimbu paani (speaking realistically cus it's mid-week & during working hours), every time he says dimensions.

11. A lap is dimensionhttps://t.co/VRzqJoIexI — Karwan (@IamKarwan) March 9, 2021

And, if you haven't had enough and want to reach a different dimension, you can contact him. It looks like he has a part-time travel agency for people who want to travel to a different *drum rolls* DIMENSION.

Now you have read all his dimension, please proceed to his Ashram with your bank balance. As only he can take you to another dimension. So please give all your money to him and get ready for another dimension.https://t.co/p2x1hzfeFb — Karwan (@IamKarwan) March 9, 2021

In the entire 24 years of my life, this is the most I have heard of dimension and all I can say is, I need a dimension to get over it lol.

I'd put a concluding line but what's the point? Everything is a dimension.