From helping stranded migrants to helping people for hospital beds, Sonu Sood has been continuously aiding people across the country beyond his capacity.

Once again, he has delivered on his promise by setting up the first oxygen plant.

There is no doubt about the fact that every time he promises something, he delivers it on time. Despite a fall in COVID-19 cases, he is continuously working to fight the deadly disease.

To eliminate the issue of oxygen from its deep roots, he has successfully set up the first oxygen plant in Nellore.

That’s right.

Taking to his IG, he shared a video that showcased a truck carrying an oxygen plant followed by loud cheers and slogans from the people. The video was captioned:

I am happy that the first oxygen plant has been installed at a government hospital in Nellore. A huge thanks to the local people and the doctors there for helping us out in this. This is just the start of the oxygen plant installation drive. Many more are to come. They will get set up across many states in the country. Stay positive. Jai Hind.

In June, he had revealed his plans of setting up 16-18 oxygen plants all across the nation. In conversation with IANS, he said:

I have tried to cover all the states. The oxygen plants will be set up near the needy hospitals which will have almost 150-200 beds. All these hospitals will never have a shortage. The patients have to sometimes travel far to reach the hospitals and in some cases, they lose their lives as well. With this, I hope, such a situation will never arise. With an oxygen plant, no one will ever face a problem. Why wait for a third or fourth wave to happen? Even when the pandemic will be over, the villages and districts nearby will have oxygen supply forever.

You can watch the entire clip here:

There is absolutely nothing he can’t do!