Films are very carefully made. Almost everything has to go right for a film to be successful. That said, a lot of the time, things don't go the way you want and you end with shots for a blooper reel. However, on other days, the bloopers can be so good that they only make it into the movies, they end up elevating said movies.

1. Marlon Brando petting the cat in The Godfather wasn't scripted. The cat was not supposed to be there. But it just wandered on set, Brado pet it and it looked good so it was never cut from the movie.

2. Rocky had a very small budget, so all the extras are actually just regular people. There's a scene where Stallone is running through the market and someone just chucks an orange at him. Well, that was not supposed to happen.

3. In Guardians of The Galaxy, Peter Quill dropping the orb was not scripted. Chris Pratt was just being clumsy, so he ended up dropping it. Luckily for Pratt, the scene only added to the goofball Star-Lord was.

4. In The Avengers, Tony Stark is seen eating constantly. Well, that wasn't Tony Stark, it was just RDJ being really hungry!

5. In Princess Diaries, Anne Hathaway's character takes a pretty nasty tumble, which seems in tune with her nerdy, clumsy self. However, the slip and the fall was actually very real. It does look like pro wrestling botch, to be honest.

6. This is probably the most well-known incident on this list. In this scene from Django Unchained, DiCaprio actually cut his palms badly while breaking the skull on the table in this scene but he stayed in character and the show went on. You can actually see the blood dripping out of his hands.

7. In this scene from Rain Man, Dustin Hoffman actually farted on camera but Tom Cruise and he just played along!

8. In this scene from Fast & The Furious 6, Roman said "Hey Mia, You better hide your baby oil" and Hobbs responds with "You better hide that big ass forehead." Well, Dwyane Johnson wasn't supposed to say that. SO whatever reaction you see on screen is just the actors losing their shit..

9. In the original Blade Runner, actor Daryl Hannah runs away panicking, but slips and shatters a window of the van. Well, Hannah actually slipped and broke her elbow!

10. In Lord of The Rings, Gandalf hits his head when he enters Bilbo's house. Well, that wasn't scripted. Sir Ian McKellen is simply really tall and he banged his head on the roof of that tiny house.

11. In the movie Knocked Up, Seth Rogen and friends got Jay Baruchel to ride a roller coaster. So, remember that montage of him being terrified? That's real.

12. In Misson Impossible 6, Tom Cruise broke his ankle during a stunt. But the scene is so cool, it's actually in the movie.

13. Dustin Hoffman and Jon Voight were almost hit by a taxi during the shooting of Midnight Cowboy, which prompted Hoffman to shout, "Hey, I am walking here."

14. In Captain America: The First Avenger, when Steve Rogers walks out of the experiment in all his Captain America glory, it was also the first time Hayley Atwell saw him shirtless. So she impulsively touched his chest.

15. During the shooting of Thor: The Dark World, Chris Hemsworth hung Mjolnir on the coat rack just to be funny. Turns out, it was one of the best scenes from that film.

See, sometimes if you're just that good, even your mistakes seem like genius acting choices!