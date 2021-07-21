Recently, businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly producing pornographic content.

And now, actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the news and called the movie industry a 'gutter'.

On her Instagram stories, Ranaut also talked about exposing the 'underbelly' of Bollywood in her upcoming production, Tiku Weds Sheru, and the need for a 'whip' for the industry.

As per the latest reports, cops have disclosed that Raj Kundra had links to a London-based firm that produced pornographic content for India.