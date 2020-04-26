Due to the lockdown, people have been watching random shit, and if you are one of them, we have a great recommendation for you.

Corona Zombies - The Invasion Begins.

From what I could gather from the trailer, it's a movie about humans turning into zombies after contracting Covid-19 and the world going into shambles because of this unexpected attack.

Which is something people have been desperately asking for (weirdos!).

Corona is boring, we want something serious like zombies or vampires



😂😂😂 — KWARATINE-GUY  (@engrKashamadupe) April 23, 2020

This corona virus just needs to put its balls to the wall and make some fucking zombies I’m bored as hell — Jack Petermann (@PetermannJack) April 25, 2020

I want zombies after corona. — Noora✨🌿 (@norayish18) April 25, 2020

This Corona Pandemic is just boring 😔. We need Something like ZOMBIES🚶.We Want to Run 🏃 All Day not to STAY HOME🤣 pic.twitter.com/MzQeKEeOft — Wilmer Jœ (@WilmerJLin) April 25, 2020

The movie is also listed on IMDb, and its synopsis goes something like this:

Ditsy damsels in distress, toilet paper famine, inept world leaders, mass-media gone wild, a virus from Hell and hordes of ghouls hungry for human flesh combine in Full Moon's maniacal horror comedy hybrid CORONA ZOMBIES. Part irreverent satire, part gonzo Italian zombie movie remix, all Full Moon mania, CORONA ZOMBIES takes aim at the madness surrounding the crazy times we're all living in and delivers the funniest - and most controversial - exploitation movie of the year.

Honestly, my brain crashed after Gonzo Italian zombie movie remix all Full Moon mania, so if there was something relevant after that, I missed it. Sorry.

Corona Zombies seems to be a coming of age movie that pushes the envelope.

The cast and crew have reportedly produced this masterpiece from home. In fact, there is only one actor in the movie (whose only job apparently is to say corona virus and corona zombies multiple times in a weird manner).

The clips featuring other actors have been taken from old films and viral videos.

They have hen been stitched together for our entertainment purposes and dare we say NO to watching this treat.

Corona Zombies should be a fun watch, considering you don't have much to do anyway. But you might not want to watch it with your kids - unless your kids like gory stuff, in which case put the movie aside and have a conversation with them first.

The movie has already released and you can find it on Full Moon Features. Well, maybe; because I didn't. That's for later, though. For now, watch the trailer.