Instead of the same old boring way of ringing in the new year with real people, choose something different. Begin 2020 with these gorgeous men who'll make you feel warm and fuzzy at midnight.
Dev Patel - "When Cupid Is a Prying Journalist" (Modern Love)
Ryan Reynolds - Definitely, Maybe
Chris Evans - Before We Go
Timothée Chalamet - Call Me By Your Name
Tom Holland - Spider-Man: Homecoming
Channing Tatum - Dear John
Zac Efron - Charlie St. Cloud
Dave Franco - 6 Balloons
Chris Hemsworth - Thor: Ragnarok
Hugh Jackman - The Greatest Showman
Chadwick Boseman - Black Panther
Ansel Elgort - Baby Driver
Joe Keery - Stranger Things
Michael B. Jordan - Creed
Richard Madden - Bodyguard
Rami Malek - Mr. Robot
Freddie Highmore - The Art of Getting By
Idris Elba - The Mountain Between Us
Ryan Gosling - Crazy, Stupid, Love
Tom Hardy - This Means War
Noah Centineo - To All The Boys I've Loved Before
Keanu Reeves - Replicas
Michael Fassbender - The Light Between Oceans
How can you possibly pick just one?