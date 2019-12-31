Instead of the same old boring way of ringing in the new year with real people, choose something different. Begin 2020 with these gorgeous men who'll make you feel warm and fuzzy at midnight. 

Dev Patel - "When Cupid Is a Prying Journalist" (Modern Love)

Ryan Reynolds - Definitely, Maybe

Chris Evans - Before We Go

Timothée Chalamet - Call Me By Your Name

Tom Holland - Spider-Man: Homecoming

Channing Tatum - Dear John

Zac Efron - Charlie St. Cloud

Dave Franco - 6 Balloons

Chris Hemsworth - Thor: Ragnarok

Hugh Jackman - The Greatest Showman

Chadwick Boseman - Black Panther

Ansel Elgort - Baby Driver

Joe Keery - Stranger Things

Michael B. Jordan - Creed

Richard Madden - Bodyguard

Rami Malek - Mr. Robot

Freddie Highmore - The Art of Getting By

Idris Elba - The Mountain Between Us

Ryan Gosling - Crazy, Stupid, Love

Tom Hardy - This Means War

Noah Centineo - To All The Boys I've Loved Before

Keanu Reeves - Replicas

Michael Fassbender - The Light Between Oceans

How can you possibly pick just one?