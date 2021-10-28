Before you once again get lost in the pool of irrelevant content on Instagram, here's @meh.film.mein feeding you with her classic take on well explored Indian cinema. One such post that caught my eye is about the brilliant films that 12th Class Political Science NCERT recommends.

This cinephile's list is exceptional as it isn't era or language specific rather extracts the real treasure of Indian Cinema. Keep reading.

1. Garam Hawa (1974)

M.S Sathyu's Garam Hawa, set in the crowded mohallas and gallis of Agra shortly after India was divided into two distinct countries, focuses on Muslim pride and seclusion during times of stress and separation rather than the rioting and violence that followed partition. The narration is heart wrenching, yet beautiful.

You can watch it on YouTube.

2. Sinhasan (1979)

One of the sharpest political dramas in cinema, Sinhasan accentuates the nasty power struggle and demands of a common man in Maharashtra. Although the film was shot in black & white, it did not shy away from depicting every shade of Indian society intertwined with politics.

You can watch it on YouTube.



3. Pather Panchali (1955)

The first installment in Satyajit Ray’s Apu trilogy, Pather Panchali is set in rural Bengal in the 1920s, where an impoverished family ekes out a living in the shadow of better-off neighbours. Ray’s camera beautifully captures touching moments and a sibling bond between Durga and Apu.

You can watch it on Prime Video.

4. Haqeeqat (1964)

Haqeeqat, set in the backdrop of Indo-China War 1962 is Bollywood’s oldest and the finest war films which portrays the hardships of the soldiers. We are teleported to the inaccessible region of Ladakh as the film incorporates some documentary footage of the war scenes.

You can watch it on YouTube.



5. Zanjeer (1973)

Zanjeer, set in Andhra Pradesh follows the narrative of an idealistic cop, Vijay Khanna, who has been transferred several times over the course of five years, yet doesn't waver from his purpose to bring gangsters to the book.

You can watch it on YouTube.



6. Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa (1998)

Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa created in the backdrop of Naxalite rebellion in West Bengal's Naxalbari highlights Sujata's quest for understanding her late son's ideologies and approach towards life despite the societal hurdles around her. Watch it to witness one of Jaya Bachchan's most powerful performances.

You can watch it on Mubi.



7. Hazaron Khwaaishein Aisi (2005)

Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi takes us on a trip with a group of socially conscious youngsters, making it one of Bollywood's most powerful and thought-provoking political dramas. It is set in the period of emergency and exposes the Left's hypocrisy.

You can watch it on Prime Video.



8. Aakrosh (1980)

Aakrosh isn't just a film but a raw reflection of reality. When a self respecting tribal is wronged by the dominant social powers, a fresh law graduate defends his case. The narrative is peppered with metaphors ensuring that it never gets preachy.

You can watch it on Prime Video.



9. Roja (1992)

Roja is a Tamil film set in the backdrop of the Indo-Pak conflict. It is the first time that Kashmir's struggle for azaadi has been well depicted on screen, addressing the issues of militancy. A man from the south travels north and is kidnapped; his safe return is secured by his wife Roja's love.

You can watch it on Prime Video.



You can read the entire post here and get your weekend binge list sorted!