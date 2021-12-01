The year is finally coming to an end and it’s officially the right time for binge-watching some fresh movies and shows. Therefore, we have curated a list of some new content coming out this month that you can totally add to your binge-watch bucket list.

Ready? Let's go!

1. Bob Biswas – Zee5

This black comedy crime thriller is a spin-off of the 2012 thriller Kahaani. The plotline of this movie follows the complicated journey of a middle-aged hitman, who doesn’t remember anything about his past or present life as he comes out of a prolonged coma. This movie is slated to release on December 3rd.

2. Cobalt Blue - Netflix

Based on the 2013 fictional drama novel by Sachin Kundalkar under the same title, this romantic drama follows two siblings who fall in love with their paying guest at their house. Set in the early 90s, the gripping movie is set to premiere on December 3rd.

3. Inside Edge (Season 3) – Amazon Prime Video

This sports-drama series focuses on a fictional cricket team, whose owners leads a spot-fixing syndicate. Showcasing interesting rivalries and murkier secrets, the brand new season of this show will arrive on December 3rd.

4. Money Heist (Season 5: Volume 2) – Netflix

The plotline of this heist crime drama television series centres on a band of eight robbers, having city names as their aliases, who carry out some ambitious plans for robbing banks. The final five episodes of this iconic show are set to release on December 3rd.

5. And Just Like That… - HBO Max

This comedy-drama television series is the revival of the 1998 romantic drama series Sex And The City. After two decades, the iconic ladies are back with plenty of sex talks and new friends. The show is all set to launch on December 9th.

6. Aarya (Season 2) - Disney+Hotstar

The plotline of this crime-thriller drama television series revolves around an independent woman, unaware of her husband’s illegal business, who joins a mafia gang to seek revenge for her husband’s murder. The intriguing show will release on December 10th.

7. Aranyak – Netflix

Based on Bibhutibhushan Bandopadhyay’s novel under the same title, this seven-episode thriller series revolves around internal politics and a murder that leads a hill station into a murder investigation. Marking her digital debut with this series, Raveena Tandon will be seen on our television screens on December 10th.

8. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

The plotline of this romantic drama revolves around a fitness instructor who later finds out that he’s in love with a transwoman. Bringing their relationship back on track, the movie will hit theatres on December 10th.

9. Velle

The plotline of this movie revolves around three criminals, a runaway girl, her three best friends, an aspiring director and a star who constantly find themselves in the middle of chaos. With the right amount of drama and humour, this movie will hit the silver screen on December 10th.

10. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Based on the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man, this superhero movie is a threequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). The movie will release in theatres on December 16th.

11. Decoupled – Netflix

This romantic comedy focuses on a broken couple who are trying to get their relationship back on track. This web series will release digitally on December 17th.

12. The Witcher (Season 2) – Netflix

Based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series under the same title, the brand new season of this fantasy drama picks up shortly after the events of the first season. The show will hit the digital platform on December 17th.

13. The Matrix Resurrections

This upcoming science fiction action movie is the sequel to The Matrix Revolutions (2003). This long-awaited fourth instalment in the ground-breaking franchise will release theatrically on December 22nd.

14. Don't Look Up – Netflix

The plotline of this satirical science fiction black comedy focuses on two astronomers trying to warn mankind about an upcoming comet that might destroy the earth. Touching the themes of climate change, this movie will be streaming on December 24th.

15. Minnal Murali – Netflix

This multilingual superhero movie revolves around how a tailor gains special powers after being struck by lightning. Set in the '90s, Mollywood's first-ever superhero movie will release digitally on December 24th.

16. 83

Following the story of India's incredible cricket World Cup victory in 1983, this biographical sports movie is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Based on Kapil Dev, the biopic’s trailer is the first Hindi movie trailer that crossed 50 million views on YouTube in just 24 hours. This ground-breaking movie is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24th.

17. Atrangi Re - Disney+Hotstar

This musical romantic drama showcases two romantic stories running in parallel from different timelines. The movie is set to premiere on December 24th.

18. Jersey

This sports drama is a remake of his 2019 Telugu movie under the same title. The movie revolves around a 36-year-old cricketer, who stopped his cricketing career ten years ago, now aiming to play for the national cricket team. The movie will be theatrically released on December 31st.

Grab that a steamy cup of hot chocolate and binge-watch these fresh movies and shows.