August is almost here and so is the time to revise our binge-list. I mean, it's like an unsaid rule that with every new month, comes a series of new shows/movies.

And, looks like we'll be really busy this August because there is a great lineup of shows and movies just for us. So, if you want to mark the dates on your calendars already, here's a list you'll need.

1. Pray Away - 3rd August, Netflix

This one is going to be worth the watch because Pray Away is a documentary that features survivors of conversion therapy and their life post that. Not just that, they have also included people who led the anti-gay conversion therapy movement for more insight.



2. Aftermath - 4th August, Netflix

In a desperate effort to revive their marriage, a couple moves into their dream house but only to face something much worse.

3. Cooking With Paris Season 1 - 4th August, Netflix

This series is going to hit Netflix soon and when it does, it'll be the next best thing that people will talk about. Cooking with Paris is based on her YouTube cooking show of the same name. Apparently, there will be guest appearances who will try their hands at cooking Paris' recipes.



4. Navarasa - 6th August, Netflix

Navarasa is a Tamil anthology that will feature 9 stories. Although the trailer doesn't reveal much, the stories will be based around 9 rasas or emotions. This is going to be a charity project featuring around 40 actors.

5. The Kissing Booth 3 - August 11, Netflix

The Kissing Booth 3 is going to be all about Elle and her journey to explore herself and what she really wants while she spends time with both, her BFF and her boyfriend. She'll have some tough decisions to make. Let's see what happens next.

6. The Chair - August 20, Netflix

Oh, this is going to be interesting for two reasons- the cast and the storyline. Featuring Sandra Oh, the story is about the first woman of colour to be elected as Chair of a failing English department.

7. Sweet Girl - August 20, Netflix

A husband is out to seek justice for his wife who apparently died in a mishap that took place because of a pharmaceutical company. After his wife, he lives with his daughter.

8. Sparking Joy With Marie Kondo - 31st August, Netflix

After Tidying Up With Marie Kondo, she is now coming out with yet another show which aims to help people strike a work-life balance.

9. Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord - 3rd August, Netflix

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord is the story of Max S. and his journey to build a drug empire in his childhood bedroom. And, did you know this is the true story that inspired Netflix's How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast).

10. Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami, Season 1 - 4th August, Netflix

Based on a true story, it's the journey of two school-dropouts who became powerful drug kingpins in Miami.

11. Control Z Season 2 - 4th August, Netflix

The first season of Control Z was a hit. It was about a hacker revealing the secrets of a few school students and the quest of Sofia to uncover the hacker's identity. This teen drama is coming up with a second season but let's see if it's as promising as the first one.



12. Misha and the Wolves - 11th August, Netflix

Misha and the Wolves is a documentary about a girl who escaped the holocaust and apparently lived with wolves. The documentary takes the audience through an investigative journey based on the same topic.

13. Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes - 18th August, Netflix

Another documentary to look out for is Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes because you will actually be able to listen to the tapes recorded by the serial killer in his jail cell. In his audio tapes, he gets in detail about the crimes he committed.

14. Comedy Premium League, 20th August, Netflix

16 comedians and entertainers come together in teams to battle it out for the ultimate title of being a comedy champ.

15. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf - 23rd August, Netflix

All of us loved The Witcher but it's been a while since the first season came out. So, if you're still missing it a little too much, you can always watch The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf which is an anime-based series where Vesemir faces challenges of his past.

16. Shershaah - 12th August, Amazon Prime Video

Based on the life of army captain Vikram Batra, Shershaah is going to be a biographical war film. It features Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead.

17. Modern Love Season 2 - 12th August, Amazon Prime Video

Season 1 of Modern Love was impressive and heart-touching. Now with the second season in line, let's see if it'll be able to recreate the same magic. For the second season, the cast includes- Kit Harrington, Tobias Menzies, Anna Paquin along with others.

18. Annette - August 20, Amazon Prime Video

A comedian and a renowned opera singer fall in love with each other but there's more in store for them because they realise their newly-born daughter, Annette has a rare talent that might possibly change everything for them.

19. Dial 100 - 6th August, Zee5

Dial 100 seems promising because this crime drama is said to have a gripping storyline and a stellar star cast including Manoj Bajpaypee who plays the role of a police officer, Neena Gupta, and Sakshi Tanvar.

20. Cruella - 27th August, Disney+ Hotstar

The next movie that might just top everyone's list is Cruella. As expected, everything about the movie reeks of being a total hit. And, it seems even more promising with Emma Stone in the lead.

21. Bhuj: The Pride of India - 13th August, Disney+ Hotstar

Based on true events, the movie revolves around the heroic feat of IAF squadron leader, Vijay Karnik to reconstruct the airstrip in Bhuj which was spoiled during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.



22. What If...?

This will be the first animated series released by Marvel and will focus on answering a hypothetical question in each of its episodes. For example, what if Killmonger ended up saving Tony Stark in Afghanistan? First of its kind, it'll surely be a fun watch.

So, what's on your binge-list this August?