With numerous new movies and shows releasing, we have curated a list of some upcoming binge-worthy content coming out this month that you can totally add to your bucket list.
Let’s take a look at these, shall we?
1. Choona – August 3
Actors: Jimmy Shergill, Arshad Warsi
Director: Pushpendra Nath Misra
This heist comedy revolves around six misfits, who plan a heist to take revenge on a ruthless politician.
2. Made In Heaven 2 – August 10
Actors: Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin
Director: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti
In this second installment, the protagonists are returning as wedding planners. They are on a mission to deliver extravagant weddings while navigating their complicated personal lives.
3. Gadar 2 – August 11
Actors: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel
Director: Anil Sharma
The protagonist, Tara Singh, once again goes to Pakistan to bring his son, Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma), back home, during the 1971’s Indo-Pakistan War.
4. OMG 2 – August 11
Actors: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi
Director: Amit Rai
The movie revolves around Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj Tripathi), a Lord Shiva devotee, and his son, Vivek, who’s blamed for immoral conduct and rusticated. Later, the protagonist realizes that his son isn’t wrong and decides to leave the town. However, a divine intervention drives him towards truth and then, he decides to drag the culprits to court on his own.
5. Heart Of Stone – August 11
Actors: Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan
Director: Tom Harper
This psychological thriller revolves around a married woman, having an affair with a man. She gets involved in a series of murders, unsure if the killer is her lover or her husband.
6. Taali – August 15
Actors: Sushmita Sen
Director: Ravi Jadhav
This biographical movie focuses on the life events and struggles of Mumbai-based transgender activist, Gauri Sawant.
7. Guns And Gulaabs – August 18
Actors: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah
Director: Raj, DK
Set in the world of crime and violence from the ‘90s, the movie showcases the tale of innocence, humor and romance.
8. Akelli – August 18
Actors: Nushrratt Bharuccha
Director: Pranay Meshram
The movie centers on an ordinary girl trapped in a combat zone who needs to battle to save her own life.
9. Ghoomer – August 18
Actors: Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi
Director: R Balki
This movie revolves around a paraplegic sportsperson, who makes it as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach.
10. Dream Girl 2 – August 25
Actors: Ayushamann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal
Director: Raaj Shaandilyaa
The movie centers on a man, who becomes a woman, to make ends meet and it creates wild chaos and a comedy of errors.
So, who are you watching these movies and shows with?