With numerous new movies and shows releasing, we have curated a list of some upcoming binge-worthy content coming out this month that you can totally add to your bucket list.

Let’s take a look at these, shall we?

1. Choona – August 3

Actors: Jimmy Shergill, Arshad Warsi

Director: Pushpendra Nath Misra

This heist comedy revolves around six misfits, who plan a heist to take revenge on a ruthless politician.

2. Made In Heaven 2 – August 10

Actors: Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin

Director: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti

In this second installment, the protagonists are returning as wedding planners. They are on a mission to deliver extravagant weddings while navigating their complicated personal lives.

3. Gadar 2 – August 11

Actors: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel

Director: Anil Sharma

The protagonist, Tara Singh, once again goes to Pakistan to bring his son, Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma), back home, during the 1971’s Indo-Pakistan War.

4. OMG 2 – August 11

Actors: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi

Director: Amit Rai

The movie revolves around Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj Tripathi), a Lord Shiva devotee, and his son, Vivek, who’s blamed for immoral conduct and rusticated. Later, the protagonist realizes that his son isn’t wrong and decides to leave the town. However, a divine intervention drives him towards truth and then, he decides to drag the culprits to court on his own.

5. Heart Of Stone – August 11

Actors: Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan

Director: Tom Harper

This psychological thriller revolves around a married woman, having an affair with a man. She gets involved in a series of murders, unsure if the killer is her lover or her husband.

6. Taali – August 15

Actors: Sushmita Sen

Director: Ravi Jadhav

This biographical movie focuses on the life events and struggles of Mumbai-based transgender activist, Gauri Sawant.

7. Guns And Gulaabs – August 18

Actors: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah

Director: Raj, DK

Set in the world of crime and violence from the ‘90s, the movie showcases the tale of innocence, humor and romance.

8. Akelli – August 18

Actors: Nushrratt Bharuccha

Director: Pranay Meshram

The movie centers on an ordinary girl trapped in a combat zone who needs to battle to save her own life.

9. Ghoomer – August 18

Actors: Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi

Director: R Balki

This movie revolves around a paraplegic sportsperson, who makes it as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach.

10. Dream Girl 2 – August 25

Actors: Ayushamann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal

Director: Raaj Shaandilyaa

The movie centers on a man, who becomes a woman, to make ends meet and it creates wild chaos and a comedy of errors.

