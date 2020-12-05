It's a streamfest y'all! Netflix India is free for the next 2 days, and that means all you leeches who have been secretly using you ex's account to watch Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives can finally get some vindication. Pack as much entertainment into this weekend as possible and watch these movies and shows.

1. Ludo

An anthology dark comedy movie about 4 different stories that overlap to form a symphony of foibles, Ludo stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Bachchan, and a host of other stars. This film has crisp writing and is highly watchable.

2. The Queen's Gambit

This drama miniseries about a young chess prodigy upending social norms while battling her own addiction problems became has been making waves. It's coincided with the revival of an interest in chess due to the lockdown, and also happens to be an amazing show featuring standout performances.

3. The Irishman

Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci making a movie about gangsters - what else does a person need in life? This is yet another of Scorcese's magnum opuses (opusi?), and it's a treat to watch.

4. The Spy

Starring Sacha Baron Cohen in a role hugely different from his usual shenanigans, this film is an emotive and gripping look at the life of Eli Cohen, one of Israel's most famous spies who infiltrated the Syrian government in the 1960s.

5. Sex Education

This British comedy drama show follows the life of Otis, an insecure and awkward teenager whose mom just so happens to be a sex therapist. This show is both light and funny, but also heartfelt.

6. Raat Akeli Hai

Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a cop investigating the murder of a newly married landlord in this movie. Things don't exactly go according to plan however, as the family of the victim is suspiciously secretive.

7. Angamaly Diaries

This Malayalam action thriller film is directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery and written by Chemban Vinod Jose. The plot revolves around a boisterous young man who ends up on the wrong side of the law after losing his cool.

8. Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

This show follows a young girl fighting for survival in the extremely distant future, where animals have mutated into sentient beings capable of speech and other marvels, and humans live underground. The show is emotive, hilarious, constantly surprising, and has the best music.

9. Nightcrawler

Jake Gyllenhaa plays an extremely convincing sociopath who takes photographs of late night crime scenes and sells them to news channels. As his ambition grows ever greater, the tactics he resorts to in order to get the images become ever more insane. This film is deliciously disturbing.

10. Mindhunter

Based on the true-crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit, this show follows the origins of the term 'serial killer'. and how psychological profiling became a highly used tool of the FBI in nabbing murderers.

11. Extraction

Chris Hemsworth stars in this action thriller film about a mercenary trying to rescue the kidnapped son of a major crime lord. The action flows across the subcontinent, and it's fun to be along for the ride.

12. The Crown

This critically acclaimed historical drama is about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Apart from being a great show, watch it for Olivia Colman's performance - she's a star and consistently amazing.

13. Stranger Things

80s arpeggios, sci-fi horror, and more callbacks than you can imagine. The show takes place in 1984, and involves a bunch of kids fighting monsters from an alternate reality.

14. Money Heist

Why wouldn't you watch one of the most talked about shows for free? The story follows a group planning to rob a bank, and luckily you won't have to watch the last few seasons 'cos you won't have the time. 2 days, remember?

15. Narcos

Pablo Escobar, Pedro Pascal - both immensely watchable people. Narcos follows the drug gangs of Colombia and beyond, as the USA's DEA tries to take them down (while being immensely corrupt and morally bereft themselves).

Two days and a whole lot of stuff to watch. Enjoy!