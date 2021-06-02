Over the years, several films have walked a tightrope between mainstream cinema and straight-up pornography. They might be labelled as erotic dramas, or fall under the umbrella of a director's artistic flight of fancy, but what's there for all to see is a whole lot of sex. So here are a few films that are almost porn. Almost.

1. 365 Days

This film made waves when it hit Netflix, but only because it involves more sex scenes than actual dialogue. There's a vague plot about a guy making a woman fall in love with him in there somewhere as well.

2. Unfaithful

This 2002 erotic thriller led to the sexual awakening of many a youngster - it's about a woman played by Diane Lane pursuing an affair with a mysterious stranger, which entails a bunch of romps through rancid stairwells and public rooftops.

3. Amar

This Spanish film explores the sexual intensity of a young couple's initial days, followed by the realisation that what they share isn't as meaningful as they thought. Basically the sex was great but there wasn't much else there. Relatable?

4. Indiscretion

A married child psychiatrist has an affair with an exotic sculptor named Victor, who soon develops an obsession with her that borders on the fatal.

5. Love

Filmmaker Gaspar Now is known to push the limit, and this film is no exception. The actors were engaged in real sexual intercourse, and it was all filmed in 3D. What a time to be alive.

6. Nymphomaniac Volume I and Volume II

The only filmmaker who can go round for round with Gaspar Noe would be Lars von Trier, who made this notorious film. As you can tell from the poster, this film has a whole lot of boning.

7. Newness

Martin and Gabriella meet on a dating app and have an instant connection, but the world of online dating pits them into a game of increasingly escalating physical and emotional encounters.

8. 9 Songs

This art film is about a British geologist and an American student who hook up at a underground rock concert in London. Why is it on this list? Because they pretty much show everything

9. Below Her Mouth

This Canadian erotic drama is about a woman who's about to married to her fiance, and while she's happy with him, she also remains unsatisfied sexually. On a night out, she meets a confident woman named Dallas and engages in a steamy affair with her, which leads to a whole host of problems (but also a lot of sex).

10. Lie With Me

Yet another erotic drama from Canada, this film is about a couple who have a deeply carnal relationship, while also suffering from a fear of commitment and a hatred of being tied down.

11. Intimacy

This 2001 film is about a woman who's married and has a loving family, but unbeknownst to her husband, she has weekly trysts with another man. The sex in this film was actually unsimulated.

Who needs Pornhub?