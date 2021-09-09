Salman Khan's upcoming film Tiger 3 has music sequences in it, as all his films do. It's what gets his fans pumped up.

But one specific song is getting a lot of attention, because it apparently cost Rs 3 crore to shoot, and was made all the way in scenic Cappadocia, Turkey (you know, the place with all the hot air balloons). With that kind of moolah, you could make an entire movie, as these examples prove.

1. Khosla Ka Ghosla

Dibakar Banerjee's iconic debut film still enjoys massive popularity, and it was all done within a budget of Rs 3 crore. Who needs Cappadocia when you have Mumbai?

2. Bheja Fry

Yet another sleeper hit, this film's overall budget was Rs 1.5 crore - literally half the amount that Sallu and company apparently spent on a song. A song!

3. Mithya

This 2008 dark comedy starring Naseeruddin Shah and Ranvir Shorey was actually made with a budget of Rs 2.25 crore.

4. Iqbal

This coming-of-age sports drama starring Shreyas Talpade was made entirely on a budget of Rs 2.25 crore.

5. Raman Raghav 2.0

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the soon-to-be-famous Sobhita Dhulipala, this gritty 2016 film was made by Anurag Kashyap for a little over Rs 3 crore.

6. B.A Pass

This movie, starring Shilpa Shukla, was based on a Hindi short story called The Railway Aunty. It was made on a budget of Rs 3 crore.

7. Titli

This critically acclaimed film directed by Kanu Behl was made for around Rs 3 crore.

8. Do Dooni Chaar

It's hard to imagine that a film starring Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor would be low budget, but this movie was actually made on just Rs 2 crore.

9. Bombay Boys

This 1998 cult comedy featured everyone from Rahul Bose to Naveen Andrews and Naseeruddin Shah. The craziest part? It was filmed on a budget of Rs 70 lakhs.

I wonder if Salman's going to see this and feel bad or proud.