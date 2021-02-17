Just one blockbuster hit is enough to revive an actor's declining career. Just like these films listed below that played a major part in reviving careers of some of the biggest stars in Bollywood.
1. Mohabbatein- Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan has made a mark for himself in Bollywood with hits like Don, Sholay, Paa, Piku and many more but, he too went through a bad phase. With films like Sooryavansham and Bade Miya Chote Miya, he was giving back-to-back flops. In desperation, he approached Yash Chopra and that's when he was offered to play the iconic role of Narayan Shankar, the Dean of Gurukul in Mohabbatein.
2. Jab We Met- Kareena Kapoor
In the very beginning of her career, Kareena Kapoor starred in questionable films like Khushi and Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon. We never really got to know her acting potential until we saw Jab We Met. Her iconic role as Geet left an impression on all of us. The film went onto become the biggest blockbuster of 2007 and there has been no looking back ever since.
3. Dil Chahta Hai - Saif Ali Khan
During the 90s Saif Ali Khan was often considered for the typical rich romantic hero roles. And, with the kinds of scripts he was getting, it was difficult for him to change his image in Bollywood. But, thankfully he said 'yes' to Dil Chahta Hai which he wasn't too keen on doing. The movie did wonders for his career.
4. Queen- Kangana Ranaut
Despite being part of blockbuster hits like Gangster and Fashion, Kangana did flop films like No Problem, Rascals and Shaka Laka Boom Boom. It was only after the success of Queen that she got noticed and filmmakers started taking her seriously. During an interview with Rajat Sharma she said that Queen was a game changer for her career.
5. Cocktail- Deepika Padukone
Deepika starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in her debut film Om Shanti Om but, even then she was seen as just a pretty face. She also did many flop films like Chandni Chowk To China, Lafangey Parindey and Desi Boyz that didn't do justice to her talent. But, her role as Veronica in the 2012 film Cocktail worked like magic. People started noticing her and she was being offered a plethora of roles.
6. Munna Bhai MBBS- Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt was a huge star in the late 90s but, after the criminal cases against him, he was left with no choice but to do B-grade films like Hathyar and Rudraksh with bad scripts. It was Munna Bhai MBBS, the film that was directed by Rajkumar Hirani, that changed his image and his career graph. Even the actor himself agrees.
7. Golmaal- Ajay Devgn
8. Wanted- Salman Khan
There was a phase in Salman's career where he was doing flop films like Hello, Janemaan, Main aur Mrs. Khanna and so on. But, in 2009 he decided to remake a Telugu film and made Wanted. The film was a huge hit and so was he.
9. Haider- Shahid Kapoor
Shahid started being typecast as a chocolate boy and he did films like Fida, Vivaah, Chup Chup Ke, Chance Pe Dance and many more that didn't really help him change his image. It was the 2014 film Haider, an adaptation of Hamlet, that changed his career. He was loved and appreciated by the audience and filmmakers also started seeing him as a bankable actor.
10. Aamir Khan- Rang De Basanti
Aamir Khan took a 5-year-long sabbatical from film industry after the huge success of Lagaan. He tried to make a comeback with Mangal Pandey: The Rising but, the film flopped. It was the 2006 film Rang De Basanti that finally gave his career a boost.
11. Koi Mil Gaya- Hrithik Roshan
12. Devdas- Shah Rukh Khan
13. Slumdog Millionaire- Irrfan Khan
14. Gangs of Wasseypur- Nawazuddin Siddiqui
15. Hera Pheri- Akshay Kumar
At one point, Akshay Kumar gave 16 flops back to back and he was desperate to get back on track. Then came the 2001 comedy film Hera Pheri that went onto become a cult classic. After that, he started experimenting with his roles and has been quite successful in doing so.
16. Kai Po Che!- Rajkummar Rao
17. The Dirty Picture- Vidya Balan
After giving a few hits here and there, Vidya Balan's career was going downhill with flop films like Kismat Konnection and Heyy Babyy. However, in 2017, Vidya Balan was offered Milan Luthria's directorial film The Dirty Picture that changed her life forever.
18. Dhoom- John Abraham
19. NH10- Anushka Sharma
After a successful debut opposite SRK in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Anushka starred in below average films like Badmaash Company and Patiala House where she often played the role of a bubbly small town girl. It was only after the 2015 film NH10 that the actor showcased her true potential and she started experimenting with her roles.
20. Satya- Manoj Bajpayee
