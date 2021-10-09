The human mind might strive for culture and constant betterment, but sometimes, the human body just wants to curl up with a hotdog and a movie we've watched a million times before. Some films - brilliant as they are - can't exactly be watched repeatedly (looking at you, Requiem for a Dream). But here's a list of movies that you can watch again and again, 'cos repetition is comforting.

1. Hera Pheri

No matter how many times you hear the words 'Yeh Baburao ka style hai', it never gets stale. The fantasies and foibles of Shyam, Raju and the rest of the gang are legendary, and can be watched on repeat.

2. Let's Be Cops

Don't go by the ratings for this movie - just watch it and halfway through you'll realise you've died and gone to heaven from laughing so hard you choked on a popcorn kernel. Seriously, this buddy cop movie gets funnier every time every damn time.

3. The Gangs of Wasseypur Series

Anurag Kashyap's magnum opus has a bit of everything - generational crime sagas, strong storytelling, and of course, more maa-behen gaalis than a UP gang war. Movies like this don't usually have a high rewatch value, but this film has a certain je ne sais quoi.

4. The Lord of the Rings trilogy

They're taking the Hobbits to Isengard! This fantasy epic is the stuff of legend, and has immense rewatch value. From Frodo and Sam's friendship, to Gandalf's wisdom, and of course, Legolas and Gimli's constant one-upmanship, these movies are still a joy to behold.

5. The Avengers Infinity War and Endgame

You can never get enough of that battle in the penultimate movie, with Thor crashing down and destroying everything in his path using his now found hammer cum axe. In fact, the only bit that I don't want to re-watch is Tony dying, 'cos that shit hurts, man.

6. Wake Up Sid

This one is a classic redemption story with a lot of fun quirks and great songs. The story is timeless and it's just an easy watch, so why wouldn't you keep it in the bank for repeat viewing?

7. The Munnabhai Movies

From Munna and Circuit's constant banter, to all the little cons they pull - these movies are pure, laidback entertainment that you can switch on at any time and tune out of the world's problems. Heck, there's even a scene with Nawazuddin before he was famous(the pickpocket)!

8. Welcome

A comedy of errors that's so wild, so wacky, it's impossible to ignore. This film has become meme gold, and every scene can be quoted in some form or another during daily life. And who can't love RDX ka beta, am I right?

9. This Is The End

A stoner comedy cum apocalypse survival epic? Sign me up. Danny McBride, Seth Rogen and the rest of the cannabis cat pack indulge themselves to their comedic peaks, and it's a laugh riot every single time. Enjoy!

10. Delhi Belly

The antics of Tashi, Arup, and Nitin are still hilarious to this day, and we can never give enough credit to them for birthing the 'Sir, yeh toh tatti hai' meme. We need more movies like this, or at least another cameo by Aamir aka Disco fighter!

11. Go Goa Gone

The overarching stoner vibe of the zombie comedy is one we rarely see on the Indian big screen. Truly an instant classic, and one that has immense rewatch value.

12. The Back to the Future movies

The time-bending antics of Marty and the Doc might be old news by now, but it's never outdated. The 3 movies are still as charming as ever, and as Michael J. Fox rightly predicted - 'Your kids are gonna love it!'.

13. Beerfest

A drunken mess of a comedy by the Broken Lizard boys, this film can be watched again, and again, and again, 'cos it's just that silly. Who doesn't want to see a bunch of man-boys enter a beer chugging competition where the stakes are so high, even murder is tame?

Like I said - repetition is comforting.