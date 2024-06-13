How many of us really spend time just chilling with our dads? Only a handful. The majority of us only really open up to our moms. Most of the dads that I know have trouble expressing their emotions, especially when it comes to their children. So it falls on us to make them feel appreciated. I think movies are a great way to spend some quality time with your dad and what’s better than movies that mirror the father-child relationship so beautifully? So, be a couch potato with your dad and spend a lazy Sunday afternoon rekindling your bond by going on a movie adventure with any of these movies.

1. Wake up Sid

Ranbir Kapoor aka Sid is the perfect embodiment of a rich spoiled brat not paying heed to his father’s concerns about his future. Like all of our dads, he wants his son to join his business. However, Sid finds life’s meaning through his love for photography making him a responsible person. His eventual reconciliation with his father is moving to watch.

2. Taare Zameen Par

This is the best Bollywood movie about parenting there is. An orthodox, hard-headed father who refuses to think from his son’s point of view realizes his mistake too late. The pent-up frustration and hopelessness of the child at disappointing the father to being someone his father is proud of, Ishaan Awasthi’s is a journey we all go through.

3. Dangal

Dangal sets to highlight that fathers are the people who are best at recognizing even the hidden talents within their children. This movie affirms the notion that fathers always want the best for us, however the elder daughter realizes it too late. The bond between the two daughters and father will make you want to hug your dad for all that he does for you.

4. Piku

The father-daughter relationship takes a humorous take in this movie. It shows how with age our fathers grow to get dependent on us, how deeply daughters understand their fathers and no matter how whiny they become, we will always love our dads the most.

5. Finding Nemo

Finding Nemo is a beautiful fish tale about a dad watching over his son just like their human counterparts. After all, children can get into danger when they don’t listen to their fathers. Marlin’s quest for Nemo at the risk of his own life shows a father’s profound and unconditional love for his children.

6. He Got Game

This movie revolves around the estranged relationship between Jesus and his father Jake. The father tries to use the son as a pawn to secure his early release from the prison. However, the deal falls flat and that leads to the son standing up to realize his father’s unfulfilled dreams.

7. Big Fish

Will often chides his father for his romantic and exuberant imagination and seeks to find out the truth behind his tall tales. He doesn’t like the stories initially, however, by the end he sees the enthusiasm of his father while telling the stories and learns to appreciate their emotional and spiritual truth rather than the literal one.

8. The Pursuit of Happyness

Trying desperately to make ends meet, Chris never turns bitter towards his son Christopher even in the most challenging of times. This father-son duo makes it together through all hardships in their pursuit of happiness.

9. The Road

It’s a post-apocalyptic drama film starring a father-son duo. The son has lost his mother and the they have little hopes of survival. However, the duo braves hardships and harsh weather conditions together, making it out alive for the most part of it. This movie will teach you to sticky by your family no matter what.

10. Dear Dad

This movie brings up a strong subject and how it affects the father-son relationship where the son struggles to accept the alternate sexuality of his father. The movie shows how even loved ones can be brutal in trying situations. However, the son eventually learns that he should accept and love his father as he is.

11. Chachi 420

A comedy movie that brings out the love between a father and his daughter. After losing visitation rights, Jai dresses up as a nanny to stay in contact with his daughter. The struggles of juggling his real life and this job, all done to be in touch with his daughter will take you on an emotional, yet joyous, laughter ride.

12. My Name is Khan

Shah Rukh Khan suffers from Asperger’s syndrome in this movie. The aim is to show that differently abled people are capable of providing unconditional love too. Rizvan accepts and loves Mandira’s son as his own and goes to great lengths to prove it during the entire movie.

13. Akele Hum Akele Tum

Aamir Khan begins as an immature father in the movie. However, the son sticks by him and Aamir learns how to take care of his son while battling for his custody with his wife. They struggle to survive as Aamir is largely unsuccessful in his career. Yet they find love in each other even during miserable times.

14. Life is Beautiful

It is a heart-rendering movie set during World War II. A Jewish man and his family are about to be executed in the gas chambers. However, the father doesn’t want to expose his son to the horrid truth and portrays it all as a game to him. The moment when the son realizes his father’s sacrifice is bound to touch your heart.

15. Big Daddy

This movie shows a 32-year old Sonny Koufax growing up because he accidentally stumbles upon the responsibility of taking care of his roommate’s son. Sonny serves as the missing father figure in the boy’s life and gets genuinely attached to him. The comic ways of the duo are a treat to watch.

16. Bicycle Thieves

It’s a moving tale which shows a son who is really proud of his father despite the father not being able to secure a job. Antonio has lost a bicycle, the only means of getting employment and the duo leave no stone unturned in finding it. The moment when Antonio feels he has lost Bruno’s respect is heart-breaking, it shows fathers need our validation as we need theirs.

17. Father of the Bride(1991)

An overly-concerned and over-attached father who does not want to let go of his daughter and doubts her choice of a husband. He performs hilarious actions to try and stop the wedding. George Banks could be any of our fathers who are a little too over-protective of their princesses.

18. About Time

Tim Lake is born with the ability to time travel just like his ancestors. His father is a constant guide teaching him the pros and cons of it. Tim keeps visiting his father even after the latter’s death due to terminal cancer. At the very last day of their meeting, they go back to a fond memory of Tim’s childhood. The dynamics between the father and son is great to watch.

19. Taken

This action thriller starring Liam Neeson shows a father trying to build a relationship with his shy daughter. However she is abducted and that’s where we see the sharp mind of the father at work to save his daughter from being trafficked. All of our fathers might not be CIA agents but they would go to any length to save us from danger.

20. I Am Sam

Its a simple film about a father suffering from a developmental disability trying to raise his daughter all on his own. There are moments when the daughter is embarrassed because of her father who suffesr from developmental disability but love prevails and Lucy realizes the good man his father is. There is a happy ending with the reunion of the father with his daughter.

21. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

This action-packed adventure movie shows Indiana Jones trying to rescue his father who had got lost in search of the Holy Grail. After rescuing his father, the duo set to foil Elsa and Donovan’s wicked plans. This movie is bound to tempt you to go on an adventurous journey with your father. Okay, maybe you won’t go through with it. But still, it’s the thought that counts, eh?

22. Interstellar

Interstellar shows a child who is constantly made aware of scientific theories by her father in a post-truth society. The daughter follows the father’s footsteps in becoming a scientist while the father is out in space on a mission. The scene where they see each other on video with Murphy as an old, ailing woman and the father young as ever will bring tears to your eyes.

23. The Tree of Life

This movie shows the relationship between a strict father and a rebellious son. He is unforgiving of his dad’s activities and the way he has brought up him and his brothers. However Mr. O’Brien has a change of heart and his son decides to forgive him. The movie is going to remind you of your rebellious years when you questioned everything your father asked you to do.

24. Definitely, Maybe

Maya, the daughter of Will Hayes is bent on hearing about her soon-to-be-divorced father’s love life. She has a nice time listening to his stories and commenting critically on them. In the end Maya plays cupid to reunite her father with his one true love April. Daughters always have a superpower of understanding what their fathers truly want.

25. The Game Plan

Love conquers all. Little Peyton wins her father over by her love and he begins to grow fond of her. She brings his arrogant and selfish behaviour to his attention and leads him to mend his ways. Joe realizes that he is incomplete without Peyton and she is a support rather than a distraction to him.

26. October Sky

Homer goes against his father’s wishes to take up rocketry. There are arguments between the father and son due to the repeated failures of the son. However, he ultimately makes his father proud by being successful in building a rocket, which is in fact launched by his father. This movie teaches you the importance of communication in relationships.

27. Despicable Me

A cute Disney movie about how Gru, a super-villain becomes a father figure to three orphan girls. Gru has a tough time keeping up with the girls as he had adopted them as a part of a plan. However, he gets so attached that he agrees to give up his master-plan to a competing villain for the safety of the girls.

28. Paa

The interactions of the 13-year-old Progeria-stricken kid with his dad are heartwarming to watch. When Abhishek Bachhan is unaware that he is Auro’s father, the kid seems to harbour a secret and with such beauty. He forgives his Paa for not accepting him earlier and makes him reunite with his Maa. This movie will lightly tug at your heart strings and leave you with a smile.

Grab a seat and some popcorn and enjoy. Our fathers want nothing more than our time. Try and give them that as much as possible.