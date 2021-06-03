We all often complain about online streaming platforms in India not having any good movies. Well, that's partly true. We don't have a lot of great films around. But that number is not zero. As a matter of fact, we did some digging and found 12 films that have been rated 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and are actually available for us to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+Hotstar.

1. Battleship Potemkin (Amazon Prime)

This is a 1925 Soviet silent film directed by Sergei Eisenstein. It dramatises the events of a mutiny that occurred in 1905 when the crew of the Russian battleship rebelled against its officers. Considering it's a film that's almost a 100 years old, it's well worth a watch just for that.

2. Au Hasard Balthazar (Amazon Prime)

Inspired by Fyodor Dostoyevsky's 1868-69 novel The Idiot, the film follows a donkey as he is sold to various owners, most of whom treat him in the most and insensitive manner. It is compelling and heartbreaking.

3. Dawson City: Frozen Time (Amazon Prime)

The film revolves around the discovery of 533 reels of film in Dawson City in 1978. These reels had been sealed safely within a swimming pool. These reels are like a journal depicting the tale of America in the 20th century and the silent film era of Hollywood.

4. The Gold Rush (Amazon Prime)

This Charlie Chaplin film tells the story of two people stuck in a cabin during a blizzard while on their way to find gold in Alaska. And come on, it's Charlie Chaplin.

5. Only Yesterday (Netflix)

A 27-year-old everyday Japanese office worker travels to the countryside, gets nostalgic about her childhood and thinks about how different life could have been. This Studio Ghibli production remains consistent with the high quality of animation and storytelling it has gotten us used to.

6. Pinocchio (Disney+Hotstar)

You know the story. But this supposed children's film still stands out and remains relevant to this day. It is adventurous, funny, emotional and will remind you why you fell in love with animated movies in the first place.

7. The Tale of Princess Kaguya (Netflix)

A tiny nymph grows into a beautiful young woman who makes her many suitors commit to near-impossible tasks to prove their love for her. The film is honest, has great narrative prowess and remains truly timeless.

8. Three Colours Red (Amazon Prime)

Valentine, a model, has a run-in with a retired judge who ran over her dog. The judge gifts her another dog but when she returns to his house to return the canine, she finds that he had been listening in on his neighbours' conversations.

9. Toy Story (Disney+Hotstar)

It had to be on the list. I mean, come on! We all grew up loving both Woody, and Andy's new toy, Buzz Lightyear.

10. Toy Story 2 (Disney+Hotstar)

When Woody gets kidnapped by the toy collector, Buzz and his other friends go on a mission to rescue him. This is one of those mythical sequels that actually manages to improve on its predecessors.

11. His House (Netflix)

This is proper, proper horror. And more than that, it's relevant. It tells the story of a family of refugees trying to settle into their new house in England, who are being haunted by the wars of their past and the journey they had to take to just make it out alive. Like the ghosts of the characters' past, the film will stay with you for a while.

12. If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix)

This short film follows the lives of two grieving parents as they mourn the death of their child. The film is only 12 minutes but it breaks your heart into a million pieces. And if you are a parent or have been at some point, this might get way too real.

Why are you still here? Go watch something.