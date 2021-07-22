Whether it’s because of the storyline, music or the actor, there are a number of reasons why a movie is remembered for generations. While some on-screen characters are truly brilliant and understanding, there are a few characters that seem to be unwell and definitely in need of therapy.

We found a Reddit thread in which people revealed the name of the movies that wouldn’t have happened if the actor had gone to therapy. Let’s take a look.

1. Besharam -saverma192013

"I had to attend therapy to heal from the trauma that I attained from watching that movie."

13. Bombay Velvet -BinaryReader

3. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil -shhtthfkkkupp

"I had not watched ADHM and some time back I watched the clip where he tries to kiss Anushka in that Channa Mereya get up. Fuck man what the fuck was that? What the fuck was that movie?"

"I've only recently managed to sit down and watch ADHM in its entirety. And wow, it's choke-full of disgusting behaviour wrapped in a glossy Bollywood mask. Ranbir's character was a bonafide r/niceguys. To glorify an immature manchild who simply doesn't get that NO is a complete sentence. And Anushka, having just met Ranbir, immediately deduces that his girlfriend must be a gold-didder. And then meets her and promptly calls her a sl*t. Seriously...why is this movie a thing?"

"I was really excited for this movie before it was released because I hadn’t seen a movie handle unrequited love and really thought this could’ve been great. Turned out to be very disappointing and disturbing at the same time."

"Don't forget the part where they both cheat on their respective partners by hooking up at the beginning of the movie and then act shocked when their partners themselves cheat on them with each other. And tbh that's still not even their most annoying traits."

4. Radhe -tush-user5

"If Selmon went to therapy, maybe he could figure out why he’s getting attracted to girls 1/3 of his age."

5. Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year -somewowmuchamaze



6. Ghajini -RepresentativeBox881

7. Barfi --somewowmuchamaze

8. Kabir Singh -Ok_Exercise141

9. Jagga Jasoos -somewowmuchamaze



10. Saawariya -somewowmuchamaze

11. Raajneeti -BinaryReader

12. Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani -BinaryReader

Would you want to add any movie to this list? Let us know in the comments.