Movies come and go, but there are some of them which stay in our hearts forever even after decades. I mean, you can name them at one go, right?

I bifurcated them into three categories: Films which are either iconic ones or have famous star cast, say for example: Mera Naam Joker, Sholay, Andaz Apna Apna, and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Films which gain extra-ordinary media hype like Kabir Singh or Uri: The Surgical Strike. Films which are bad enough to be stored in your memory as the worst movies in history such as Karzzzz, Deshdrohi, and Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani.

Meanwhile, there are many films that you might not remember and can make you wonder, ye kab aayi? Speaking of which, a Twitter handle of @Bollywoodirect took us back to the past as it shared a never-seen-before poster of a 2006 film, Mr.100%: The Real Player. Yes, that's how lame the title is. "Name a movie which nobody remembers except you," the tweet reads.

The poster features late actor Irrfan Khan, Mahima Choudhry, and Aryan Vaid. The 2006 film was directed by OP Makkar. While we couldn't find its Wikipedia page, IMDB suggests that Aryan played the role of Mr.100, a male prostitute in the film and Mahima was cast as his wife. Irrfan essayed the role of Mr. Perfect, an experienced prostitute.

We bet, you might not even believe this movie came into this world. And we found that there's a whole thread on the post which features such forgotten movies.

1: Sehar

2: Muskurahat

This movie starring the great Amrish puri, a lesser know jay mehta and beautiful Revathi

3: 404 Error Not Found

4: Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II

5: Thikana

6: Hum Nahin Sudhrenge

7: Indian Babu

8: Majhdhaar

9: Pizza 3D

10: Manorama Six Feet Under

11: Charanon Ki Saugandh

12: X- Past Is Present

13: Payal Ki Jhankaar

14: Right Yaaa Wrong

15: Island City

16: Mere Baad

17: Dilruba Tangewali

18: C U at 9

19: Antardwand

20: Safed Haathi

We do remember Sehar, Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II, Manorama Six Feet Under, and Antardwand. How many do you know of?