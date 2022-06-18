Movies come and go, but there are some of them which stay in our hearts forever even after decades. I mean, you can name them at one go, right?
I bifurcated them into three categories: Films which are either iconic ones or have famous star cast, say for example: Mera Naam Joker, Sholay, Andaz Apna Apna, and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Films which gain extra-ordinary media hype like Kabir Singh or Uri: The Surgical Strike. Films which are bad enough to be stored in your memory as the worst movies in history such as Karzzzz, Deshdrohi, and Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani.
Meanwhile, there are many films that you might not remember and can make you wonder, ye kab aayi? Speaking of which, a Twitter handle of @Bollywoodirect took us back to the past as it shared a never-seen-before poster of a 2006 film, Mr.100%: The Real Player. Yes, that's how lame the title is. "Name a movie which nobody remembers except you," the tweet reads.
Name a movie which nobody remembers except you. pic.twitter.com/T0XCkc234J— Bollywoodirect (@Bollywoodirect) June 17, 2022
The poster features late actor Irrfan Khan, Mahima Choudhry, and Aryan Vaid. The 2006 film was directed by OP Makkar. While we couldn't find its Wikipedia page, IMDB suggests that Aryan played the role of Mr.100, a male prostitute in the film and Mahima was cast as his wife. Irrfan essayed the role of Mr. Perfect, an experienced prostitute.
We bet, you might not even believe this movie came into this world. And we found that there's a whole thread on the post which features such forgotten movies.
1: Sehar
2: Muskurahat
3: 404 Error Not Found
4: Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II
This one.. pic.twitter.com/uwNraqhWWx— @mahendra (@mahendrasap) June 18, 2022
5: Thikana
6: Hum Nahin Sudhrenge
7: Indian Babu
8: Majhdhaar
9: Pizza 3D
10: Manorama Six Feet Under
Manorma Six Feet Under 😜 pic.twitter.com/Tfk80TLMzV— आनंद कश्यप (@justiceisjoke) June 17, 2022
11: Charanon Ki Saugandh
12: X- Past Is Present
13: Payal Ki Jhankaar
I remember this pic.twitter.com/wnCDtCMnaw— Kaustav Ghosh Roy (@kaustavgr) June 18, 2022
14: Right Yaaa Wrong
This movie. pic.twitter.com/muCzCnCfme— Neeleisch G 🇮🇳 (@GKNilesh) June 18, 2022
15: Island City
There were hardly 5 people in the movie hall. But I had thoroughly enjoyed this film! pic.twitter.com/SYSaRZwdUp— Raunak (@MeraHandle) June 18, 2022
16: Mere Baad
The most depressing film ever made... Scarred me for life :( pic.twitter.com/Vf8BN6jfVq— Himanshu Prakash (@wittygritty) June 18, 2022
17: Dilruba Tangewali
18: C U at 9
19: Antardwand
20: Safed Haathi
We do remember Sehar, Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II, Manorama Six Feet Under, and Antardwand. How many do you know of?