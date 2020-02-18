After delivering action-dramas like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat, director Ali Abbas Zafar is all set to bring back our past, but in a new, superhero avatar. Because he confirmed that he will be directing a new Mr. India trilogy.

Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins! — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) February 17, 2020

He took to Twitter to share the news. As per his tweet, the film--which is reportedly a spin-off of the 1987 original Mr. India--is still in the scripting stage and no actor has been cast yet. The original starred Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in lead roles.

Naturally, Twitterati wasted no time in commenting on the news:

Anil Kapoor is so young that he himself can play #MrIndia in the new Mr. India trilogy. pic.twitter.com/oTZZNiXrn7 — Neet Dodhia (@NeetDodhia) February 17, 2020

I pray that #SRK is not chosen to play Mgambo in the #MrIndia trilogy. He is well past his best and there's better options like Pankaj Tripathi, Ronit Roy or Manoj Bajpai would be perfect!#RanveerSingh would definitely be a good choice to play Arunhttps://t.co/rlt0rJrNBW — Arup Ghose (@arup_ghose) February 17, 2020

Real question who will replace this guy?



I haven't seen any current villain atlest 25% good as him pic.twitter.com/VrgO4BVAJF — Fan of Kajal (@FanofKajal) February 17, 2020

With out Hawa Hawaii koi soch nahi sakta Mr India — Rohit Sharma (@Rohitbhargav18) February 17, 2020

Trilogy? Mr. India? I thought it’s not a remake https://t.co/znn9R4rfxc — Minoo (@SrMinoo) February 17, 2020

@AnilKapoor Sir no one else can do Mr. India except you. Please, please, please. https://t.co/Kz6bZb9tTQ — Seeusoon App (@appseeusoon) February 17, 2020

This is my personal opinion instead of doing Mogambo again the makers should create a new villian like its done in Comic Book Superhero Genre in Hollywood as I don't believe anyone can recreate, play Mogambo again with all due respect until unless someone can top the performance. — Bhaskar Agnihotri (@BHASKARAGNIHOT) February 17, 2020

Please do not remake the epic Mr India. No one can do justice to #Sridevi role. Instead draw a triology based on the #MrIndia concept.....which would be another super hero story who has the power to be invisible. — sridhar nadig (@sridharnadig) February 17, 2020

Not excited at all for this one. Yet, all the best. IMHO, even Boney ji himself shudnt reboot Mr India. Even if it's an ode to The Hawa Hawaai #Sridevi, I wud prefer a 3D re release of the original film & a separate behind scenes / compilation of edited out scenes — Dipti.Kane (@DiptiKane) February 17, 2020

It's hard to imagine a new star cast playing characters that are as iconic as the film, if not more. However, Mr. India served a unique and engrossing story, and we're definitely excited to see how it is revamped for the current times.