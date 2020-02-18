After delivering action-dramas like SultanTiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat, director Ali Abbas Zafar is all set to bring back our past, but in a new, superhero avatar. Because he confirmed that he will be directing a new Mr. India trilogy.

He took to Twitter to share the news. As per his tweet, the film--which is reportedly a spin-off of the 1987 original Mr. India--is still in the scripting stage and no actor has been cast yet. The original starred Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in lead roles. 

Anil Kapoor as Mr India
Source: Scroll

Naturally, Twitterati wasted no time in commenting on the news:

It's hard to imagine a new star cast playing characters that are as iconic as the film, if not more. However, Mr. India served a unique and engrossing story, and we're definitely excited to see how it is revamped for the current times. 