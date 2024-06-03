Directed by Sharan Sharma, Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starring Mr. & Mrs. Mahi released last weekend. The movie, produced under Karan Johar’s Dharma banner and Zee Studios, is a romantic sports drama revolving around a couple – Mahendra, a failed cricketer, and Mahima, a doctor.

Much against the popular misconception, while the movie’s name has Mahi and the story is heavily drawing upon cricket, it’s NOT related to Mahendra Singh Dhoni. It’s a fictional story about a husband and wife who’re really passionate about cricket. In the film, the husband encourages his wife to pursue her love for the sport, having been unable to establish himself as a cricketer.

Those who’ve watched the film have a lot to say. Here’s how they are reacting –

Dharma Productions never fails to make a good romcom / family drama movie



I always love them and Mr & Mrs Mahi is one of it



It has a really good portion of a little bit of everything, it's not the most groundbreaking rom-com per se, but it is great & I have a really good time pic.twitter.com/3bPUjjs84K — Not That Serious 🪬🍉 (@JustChillMaan69) May 31, 2024

rajkumar rao’s character in Mr & Mrs Mahi is such an insecure narcissistic jerk wtf — ʚSɞ (@exoisweird) June 3, 2024

Mr & Mrs Mahi is a breath of fresh air, a heartwarming family entertainer with romance, drama, and cricket. Rajkumar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor deliver career-best performances. Sharan Sharma's direction is superb. A must-watch film that leaves you with happy tears. #MrAndMrsMahi pic.twitter.com/lNzx0YAQso — A K MISHRA (@Sk_2k24) May 31, 2024

Just watched Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.



Totally clueless about the story, I was expecting to be related to Dhoni. It wasn't, but a nice movie regardless. pic.twitter.com/0w7h8uG6J8 — Vedant G. (@VedVery5) May 31, 2024

The best thing about Mr & Mrs Mahi is that director focused more on love and emotions, yes cricket plays a very important role but in this film love, romance, bonding between husband and wife takes the front seat…..



Film has taken a good opening of nearly ₹7cr, it will do… pic.twitter.com/DrBk7dr5jt — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) June 1, 2024

Movie aisi honi chahiyey ke insaan 🍿 popcorn khana bhool jaye …



Unfortunately Mr & Mrs Mahi was not in that category. Poora bowl kha liya aur Nachos bhi 🙏🏻✨⚡️ — Tinkerbell 11:11 (@tinkerbell9958) June 3, 2024

Just watched Mr. & Mrs. Mahi and it’s amazing! An ideal family movie packed with love and emotions. Rajkumar Rao and Jahnvi Kapoor give stellar performances. It even made me cry. After Lapata Ladies, this is the second movie I enjoyed the most this year. — Hania Tehreem Ellahi (@haniatehreem) May 31, 2024

Mr And Mrs Mahi isn't insincere. Just spectacularly ineffective. Despite some nice, gentle ideas, there's very little that works. Its over 2 hours of what feels like nothing. A bland, incredibly low energy movie. Would've preferred a "bad" movie where you actually feel Something — Suchin Mehrotra (@suchin545) May 31, 2024

There were times even til the three-quarter when we almost had it with such an unsympathetic lead unusually in a (sports) romance, but Sharan Sharma surprisingly can wrap #MrAndMrsMahi's finale in the right way. In change of plans, twist of life – it always takes two to tango. pic.twitter.com/uoqRC1LmdW — Daniel Irawan (@danieldokter) June 2, 2024

Loving how the entertainment industry is bringing real value with movies!



"Mr and Mrs Mahi" delivers powerful messages:



1. Live YOUR dreams, not your parents' dreams.

2. Don’t chase fame. Do what makes you truly happy. — Mehak Agrawal (@mehakagrawall) June 1, 2024

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is a classic example of everything wrong with Bollywood. A cricket movie with soft nationalism is released after the IPL season. Screams formula from start to end. And for some reason Sir producer extraordinaire thinks this is a great idea. 🤦‍♂️ — Abhiram (@NotSoCoolDa) May 31, 2024

My friends LOVED Mr & Mrs Mahi 😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Janhvi was the Highlight of the Movie for them 💥 pic.twitter.com/r6s4KH9Ow6 — Radha (@SupremacyJanhvi) June 2, 2024

Even though the film has been receiving mixed reviews, Rao’s and Kapoor’s performances are being praised consistently. With the T20 World Cup at hand, it may be a good idea to watch a romantic sports drama from Bollywood. What do you think?