Directed by Sharan Sharma, Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starring Mr. & Mrs. Mahi released last weekend. The movie, produced under Karan Johar’s Dharma banner and Zee Studios, is a romantic sports drama revolving around a couple – Mahendra, a failed cricketer, and Mahima, a doctor.

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi movie reactions

Much against the popular misconception, while the movie’s name has Mahi and the story is heavily drawing upon cricket, it’s NOT related to Mahendra Singh Dhoni. It’s a fictional story about a husband and wife who’re really passionate about cricket. In the film, the husband encourages his wife to pursue her love for the sport, having been unable to establish himself as a cricketer.

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi movie reactions

Those who’ve watched the film have a lot to say. Here’s how they are reacting –

Even though the film has been receiving mixed reviews, Rao’s and Kapoor’s performances are being praised consistently. With the T20 World Cup at hand, it may be a good idea to watch a romantic sports drama from Bollywood. What do you think?