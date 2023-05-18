The opening ceremony of the 76th Cannes International Film Festival was full of glitz and glamour. It was also a big moment for many celebrities who made their respective debuts at the red carpet. Indian actresses like Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, and Manushi Chhillar walked the red carpet for the first time. Not just them, Mrunal Thakur, who is best known for films like Love Sonia, Jersey, and Sita Ramam is also making her debut at Cannes Film Festival this year.

Mrunal Thakur while leaving for Cannes. Source: ETimes

Mrunal Thakur recently dropped glimpses of her Cannes look on Instagram, and we can’t take our eyes off the photos.

Source: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram handle

In a series of pictures posted by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur), the Jersey actress can be seen posing for a photoshoot against the backdrop of the French Riviera at Cannes. Mrunal looks drop-dead gorgeous in her ultra-bold avatar for the red carpet as the actress raises the temperature in France. She opted for a black swimsuit along with a sequin jacket and sheer pants.

“I didn’t come this far to only come this far. #YesICannes,” the actress wrote in her caption.

Mrunal Thakur also posted a video of her Cannes look on Instagram. “I was always punished in school for day-dreaming…Well I am living that dream all day now,” her caption reads.

Mrunal is representing the vodka brand, Grey Goose at Cannes this year.

Here’s how netizens are reacting to her Cannes look:

Talking about her Cannes debut, the actress told Pinkvilla, “I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer.”

Mrunal Thakur, you won our hearts.

