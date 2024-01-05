Recently Hi Nanna, a Telugu-language romantic drama film directed by Shouryuv in his directorial debut, was released on Netflix. The film stars Mrunal Thakur, Nani and Kiara Khanna and follows the lives of a couple and their daughter. But with a twist. Currently, Hi Nanna is getting great responses from the audience, as the performances and the plotline are intriguing and incredibly engaging. It is available to watch in multiple languages namely; Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.