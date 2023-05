Some movies leave a long-lasting impression. Not only on your mind, but on your heart as well. And I think I speak for everyone when I say that MS Dhoni The Untold Story is one such film. This is probably why news of its re-release has fans super excited! Star Studios posted on its Twitter profile announcing this recently.

Jab Mahi phir pitch pe aayega, pura India sirf "Dhoni! Dhoni! Dhoni!" chilaayega. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story Re-Releasing in cinemas on 12th May@msdhoni #SushantSinghRajput @advani_kiara @DishPatani @AnupamPKher @bhumikachawlat @FFW_Official pic.twitter.com/bfpn3JiD7h — Star Studios (@starstudios_) May 4, 2023 Many people loved the film because not only is it about one of the most iconic cricketers of our time, but the actor who played Dhoni’s character – late Sushant Singh Rajput – also has a very special place in our hearts. Take a look at how people have responded to this great news.

Excited and emotional in equal measure.