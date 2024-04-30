The Lion King has been my favorite movie ever since I was a child. I would binge-watch it every weekend and still do, occasionally. And now that the makers have released a brand-new trailer for its latest prequel, I just cannot keep calm.

Based on Disney’s The Lion King (1994), the trailer revolves around the journey of Pride Lands’ King and Simba’s father, Mufasa, and how he achieved supremacy.

Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner and Donald Glover have lent their voices to several characters in this musical-drama animated film.

Directed by Barry Jenkins, the movie is scheduled for release on December 20, 2024.

You can watch the trailer here:

Please note that all the images are taken from the trailer.