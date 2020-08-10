Mughal-E-Azam, the 1960 epic has been commemorated and celebrated in a variety of ways over the years. It's a seminal film that truly put Indian cinema on the map. Now, it's been recognised yet again for another honour.

Mughal-E-Azam's screenplay has been admitted into the official Oscars library in Los Angeles, marking its 60th anniversary in a big way.

Akbar Asif, son of the late K. Asif who directed the film, presented the screenplays to the Academy Awards official library to mark the 60th anniversary of his father’s magnum opus.

Three versions of its screenplay, in Hindi, Roman text and English, are now available at the famous Margaret Herrick Library, which houses historical material related to the Oscars.

In 2013, the film was declared the greatest Bollywood film ever made. Talking about the inclusion of the film, Akbar Asif said,

The journey of Mughal-e-Azam started with words from the greatest writing team (Aman, Kamal Amrohi, K. Asif, Wajahat Mirza, Ehsan Rizvi), assembled in Hindi cinema, and I thought the best way to honour them was to permanently preserve their screenplay in the world’s most renowned film library.

Quite a proud moment for Indian cinema!