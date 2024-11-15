There’s a popular saying in sports, “Leave when people ask why, not when people ask why not” – and I think all of us who grew up watching and loving Shaktimaan will agree that the point of ‘why not’ has long passed for the man who gave Shaktimaan to us, Mukesh Khanna. It has been nearly 2 decades since Shaktimaan last aired. However, Mukesh Khanna still seems to be not just obsessed about it, in limiting the creative freedom of the beloved character to only himself, he comes out as possessive and conservative.

It’s sad to see this happen as it’s needless to mention the impact this show had on the ’90s kids of India. Though we all know now that most of the Shaktimaan plot lines, villains, and the titular character himself were inspired by the comics from the West to varying degrees, it was still a remarkable attempt to make something of this sort for the first time. However, since then the sensibility of the demographic the show was targeting towards has shifted far from what it was back then. Add to it the exposure to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the movies in the DC Universe – nostalgia alone can’t be a saviour for the show anymore. If at all Shaktimaan makes a comeback, in the competition for eyeballs – it has to produce poignant stories with world-class visual effects, which of course requires a lot of studio money.

It’s important to understand where this attitude towards the OG show he had created comes from, we have seen multiple characters being destroyed because of the greed of large corporate studios, but we are apprehensive that his obsession with the franchise will ruin its legacy. When Mr. Khanna dropped the teaser for what seemed like a new season of the show, the internet didn’t take it particularly well.

Mukesh khanna is returning as Shaktimaan. What happened to the Sony project that was teased few years ago ?

I legit thought that we'll get a new Shaktimaan with a new actor and a modern storyline which will connect easily to the new gen audience, but I guess that'll never… pic.twitter.com/3UB14ON3nl — Yogi Baba Productions (@yogibabaprod) November 13, 2024

Uncleji can't let go of a cringe superhero who copied 70s Superman FILM plot of dual identities,80s batman orphan angle,powers like that of wonder woman tv show & his yogis/chakra thing is so similar to Shazam wizard/greek gods powers but for millennials he's the 🐐🤡#Shaktimaan https://t.co/GdHNrIKVx1 pic.twitter.com/xqNIOJDje7 — ToBy (@tobey852069) November 13, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Casting Ranveer was never the problem , this guy just doesn’t want anyone to be Shaktimaan… BUT HIM 🥸. pic.twitter.com/BKR8BC52g2 — Talking About Your Fav (@TalkShit0) November 11, 2024

Mukesh Khanna's iconic 90s superhero character Shaktimaan still lives in people's hearts. Now that he has spoken about playing the character again, fans have started trolling him by jokingly calling him "Senior Citizen Shaktimaan" 😄.” #MukeshKhanna #Shaktimaan pic.twitter.com/wpMBj2eFjA — Suman (@sumansingh1992_) November 12, 2024

This man just lost it 🤣



He surly ruin our nostalgia 🤔#viralvideo #Shaktimaan



pic.twitter.com/YruHNmK1A6 — Anuj Prajapati (@anujprajapati11) November 14, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Thank God I switched from Shaktimaan to Power Rangers, or I'd be traumatized realizing the guy behind Shaktimaan is a low-IQ, self-obsessed blowhard. A couple of months ago, he even claimed Odias and Biharis can’t understand the 'Kalki' movie.pic.twitter.com/ENwhCjVtuf — Lord Immy Kant (Eastern Exile) (@KantInEast) November 11, 2024

Dear Modi ji, pls give Mukesh Khanna a Rajya Sabha seat & stop him from ruining Shaktimaan & childhood memories of millions! 🙏🥺



pic.twitter.com/8zXt1NB2KU — Veena Jain (@DrJain21) November 12, 2024

If he’s involved in the upcoming Shaktimaan movie in any way, I hope it gets canceled.

Nhi chahiye update pic.twitter.com/xZkizUdLMr — Mr.Jekr (@jekr_mr) November 12, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Mark My Word, Neither Kids nor Youth can Relate with this Shaktimaan 🤔#viralvideo #Shaktimaan

pic.twitter.com/L4oVx5RIe8 — Mansi (@imansiofficial) November 14, 2024

Agar Mukesh Khanna "Shaktiman Again" karte hain. Jaisa ki khabar aa rahi hai …toh kya lagta hai … success ke kya chances hain??🤔



Agar mai apni baat karu …toh mujhe toh lagta hai ki ye bohat hi kharab decision hone vala hai … Mukesh Khanna ki life ka 🥲#Shaktimaan… pic.twitter.com/LpUlbvk1Fk — Fair Film Reviews (@FairFilmReviews) November 12, 2024

Though he has confirmed that the actor to play Shaktimaan is still not finalised, his constant dismissals, which are at times brutal, and his vague comments about the future of the beloved character have left the internet dazed, confused, and irritated.

Though Mukesh Khanna’s heart might be in the right place to bring back the show, it needs to be backed by everything relevant to contemporary standards, which as it stands, seems not to be the case. Shaktimaan is and always will be India’s first superhero, but it needs to come out of primitive times.