Marvel Cinematic Universe just dropped the trailer of the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness and it has already gotten me excited. As was clear from the teaser itself, Dr. Strange is facing the repercussions of altering reality one too many times.

The concept of the multiverse was introduced by Marvel Cinematic Universe in the film Avengers: Infinity War. Spider-man: No Way Home also dealt with the same theme. This will be the fourth movie in Marvel Cinematic Universe to talk about multiple universes.

We're all excited to see Benedict Cumberbatch back as Doctor Stephen Strange. The trailer also features Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda and looks like the two are going to have a faceoff. Rachel McAdams makes an appearance as Christine Palmer, Dr. Strange's former love interest.

The most exciting bit- Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier from the X-Men makes an appearance too. And yes, there are multiple references to What If.

You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The film releases in theatres, on May 6.