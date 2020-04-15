From Money Heist to Main Hoon Na, Mumbai Police has definitely tapped into people's love for entertainment while advising everyone to stay at home.
Every time you plan to go out unnecessarily with your ‘gang’ during #lockdown : pic.twitter.com/X0EPJEufGT— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 13, 2020
This class (well, almost all of them) was prompt to learn its lesson from @iamsrk 's encounter with Professor Rasai! #MaskHaiNa https://t.co/HpHoOHnYZB pic.twitter.com/FarmS6CyIK— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 12, 2020
And now they got Rosesh Sarabhai to recite poetry and advise people why staying at home is the right thing to do.
Initially, the Mumbai Police released poems similar to the ones Rosesh recited in Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai.
Shaving ke liye cream se better hai foam— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 14, 2020
Shaving ke liye cream se better hai foam
During the lockdown, please stay at home#LockdownLessons #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/IpNwBzOzQR
Rajesh Kumar, who played Rosesh in the series, wholeheartedly approved of them.
Please feel free to use these whenever required. How about reciting one, for all the Rosesh poetry fans? https://t.co/ZVGia6Duz0— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 14, 2020
This led to Rajesh Kumar and Mumbai Police coming together for a poetry video that has left Twitterati impressed:
Thank you for this one sir😍
Watching sarabhai everyday with family and reminiscing all the chilhood memories of this show😍... loving it. Sarabhai is the best fictional comedy series ever produced by Indian Television.
Big Fan.. Full Family Big Fan.. we have multiple reruns of your show.. Doing great service also.. best wishes
That's it, staying at home and watching Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai on repeat.