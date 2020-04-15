From Money Heist to Main Hoon Na, Mumbai Police has definitely tapped into people's love for entertainment while advising everyone to stay at home.

And now they got Rosesh Sarabhai to recite poetry and advise people why staying at home is the right thing to do.

Initially, the Mumbai Police released poems similar to the ones Rosesh recited in Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai.

Rajesh Kumar, who played Rosesh in the series, wholeheartedly approved of them.

This led to Rajesh Kumar and Mumbai Police coming together for a poetry video that has left Twitterati impressed:

That's it, staying at home and watching Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai on repeat.