The Mumbai Police is back with yet another witty, hilarious and extremely relatable post which urges citizens to not venture outside during the lockdown.

This time, they took inspiration from the popular Netflix series 'Money Heist' and quoted a dialogue by the Professor, the mastermind of the show. Check it out.

Every time you plan to go out unnecessarily with your ‘gang’ during #lockdown : pic.twitter.com/X0EPJEufGT — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 13, 2020

Witty isn't it? The Mumbai police probably realized that Money Heist has a huge fan base in India so what better way to grab our attention than to quote the Professor himself. Nice!

Even the internet was impressed with their sass and their creativity. Here's what they had to say about this hilarious yet, informative post.

Whoever is handling this handle, is doing a splendid job! Maximum respect to the entire team. MASSIVE respect! — Rum Ver 2.0 (@NagaValley) April 13, 2020

U are the professor of this situation.. Risking your life outside.. Love u yaaroo❤️ @MumbaiPolice — Hussain HP (@hussainpachora) April 13, 2020

Salute to this post . 😍😍 making it intresting — Sandip Dave (@SandipskDave) April 13, 2020

Whoever is handling the page, I love it 😂♥️ — Disha (@disha09india) April 14, 2020

Salute to Mumbai police pic.twitter.com/jP1rPT7JGQ — M sajid Agm (@sajid_agm) April 13, 2020

Must say you have talented people @CPMumbaiPolice for taglines and lesson for online portal😇 — kay kay (@kkadir_kazi) April 13, 2020

Your social handle is so amazing love the sense of humour so relatable — Ayesha Hatalkar (@ayeshatalkar) April 14, 2020

Bella ciao ....Bella ciao ......Bella ciao ciao ciao @ImAjinkkya — R1795 (@RohannZadbuke) April 13, 2020

Amazing post 👋👋

Mumbai police Salute 🙏🙏 — Ranjana Rane Das (@ranjanard) April 13, 2020

Solid Post.1 Number — @rahul98390459 (@rahul983904591) April 13, 2020

Waah Prabhu- Money Heist bhi dekh liya ? 😅😅😅👍🏼 — The Other Point of View (@BothraDharmesh) April 13, 2020

ROFL! You nailing it. — Pooja Agarwal (@TheBhaviAgarwal) April 13, 2020

After this, One of the character must be be named as "Mumbai" 🤣 — Amit Tiwari 🇮🇳 (@amitkumartiwari) April 13, 2020

This post has already garnered more than 7.1k likes and over 1.2k re-tweets on Twitter. What do you think about their humorous tweet?