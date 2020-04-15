This time, they took inspiration from the popular Netflix series 'Money Heist' and quoted a dialogue by the Professor, the mastermind of the show. Check it out.
Every time you plan to go out unnecessarily with your ‘gang’ during #lockdown : pic.twitter.com/X0EPJEufGT— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 13, 2020
Witty isn't it? The Mumbai police probably realized that Money Heist has a huge fan base in India so what better way to grab our attention than to quote the Professor himself. Nice!
Even the internet was impressed with their sass and their creativity. Here's what they had to say about this hilarious yet, informative post.
Whoever is handling this handle, is doing a splendid job! Maximum respect to the entire team. MASSIVE respect!— Rum Ver 2.0 (@NagaValley) April 13, 2020
U are the professor of this situation.. Risking your life outside.. Love u yaaroo❤️ @MumbaiPolice— Hussain HP (@hussainpachora) April 13, 2020
Gr8 sense of Humour Man gye mumbai police 🙏🙏🙏— mitho_0n [email protected]@[email protected] (@MithoonSaagar) April 13, 2020
Salute to this post . 😍😍 making it intresting— Sandip Dave (@SandipskDave) April 13, 2020
Whoever is handling the page, I love it 😂♥️— Disha (@disha09india) April 14, 2020
You guys rock!!! pic.twitter.com/zSlVRlpYoJ— Viji Chettiar (@vijichettiar) April 13, 2020
Your social handle is so amazing love the sense of humour so relatable— Ayesha Hatalkar (@ayeshatalkar) April 14, 2020
Bella ciao ....Bella ciao ......Bella ciao ciao ciao @ImAjinkkya— R1795 (@RohannZadbuke) April 13, 2020
Amazing post 👋👋— Ranjana Rane Das (@ranjanard) April 13, 2020
Mumbai police Salute 🙏🙏
Solid Post.1 Number— @rahul98390459 (@rahul983904591) April 13, 2020
Waah Prabhu- Money Heist bhi dekh liya ? 😅😅😅👍🏼— The Other Point of View (@BothraDharmesh) April 13, 2020
ROFL! You nailing it.— Pooja Agarwal (@TheBhaviAgarwal) April 13, 2020
After this, One of the character must be be named as "Mumbai" 🤣— Amit Tiwari 🇮🇳 (@amitkumartiwari) April 13, 2020