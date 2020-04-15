The Mumbai Police is back with yet another witty, hilarious and extremely relatable post which urges citizens to not venture outside during the lockdown.

This time, they took inspiration from the popular Netflix series 'Money Heist' and quoted a dialogue by the Professor, the mastermind of the show. Check it out.

Witty isn't it? The Mumbai police probably realized that Money Heist has a huge fan base in India so what better way to grab our attention than to quote the Professor himself. Nice!

Even the internet was impressed with their sass and their creativity. Here's what they had to say about this hilarious yet, informative post.

This post has already garnered more than 7.1k likes and over 1.2k re-tweets on Twitter. What do you think about their humorous tweet?