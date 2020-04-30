Mumbai Police, known for being tech-savvy and a fondness of memes, has found a way to remember the late Irrfan Khan.

In a tweet on Thursday morning, the Mumbai Police paid tribute to the actor while conveying a message to stay at home during the Covid-19 lockdown. The tweet has the picture of Irrfan doing the Drake meme.

One of India’s finest and most versatile actors, Irrfan passed away yesterday at the age of 53 following a two-year battle with a rare form of cancer. He is survived by his wife Sutapa and his sons Babil and Ayaan.

According to Hindustan Times, Irrfan was buried at the Versova graveyard around 3 PM in the presence of his family and friends such as directors Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Bhardwaj.