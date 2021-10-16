In yet another instance of Mumbai Police being the cool kids on the block, the internet recently saw the state police force post a witty Squid Game meme to convey an important traffic rule.

As we all know, Netflix's Squid Game has become quite popular, and if you've been following the show, then you probably remember that the first game the contestants played was called ‘Red Light, Green Light.’ You know where a huge robot was seen commanding the game by saying the words 'red light,' and 'green light?' So the Mumbai Police decided to use this very part of the series to talk about not breaking traffic signals! Cool right?

You are the ‘frontman’ of your ‘game’ on the road: you can save yourself from getting eliminated.

Stop at red lights.#SafetyNotAGame #EliminateSpeedGames pic.twitter.com/SvzjosBrK4 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 14, 2021

Here is how some people responded to the post.

Nice work! Cool to see officials try and appeal to us with popular media!

Keep it up 👍👍 — Llamaman (@Llamaman0) October 15, 2021

Wow, nice to see that mumbai police also watches web series. — Khan (@Khan171294) October 15, 2021

👍🏼 Superb… but many is mumbai are like the blondie in the video … just restless with disobedience… Even before green they inch forward halfway into oncoming traffic — Rohit Gopakumar (@rohitsLogic) October 15, 2021

They're like that one cool college professor we all had.