Lock Upp is one of the most talked about TV shows at the moment. In fact, there has been a lot of anticipation around the show, from the time of its announcement. And right now, it seems as though the audience can't get enough of Munawar Faruqui's presence on the reality TV series.

The stand up comedian and writer has been winning everyone's hearts with his authenticity, kindness and sweet antics. Which is why, we've listed down all the times Faruqui kept things real and won the janta over with his gentleness and love. Take a look.

1. When Faraqui broke down in tears and talked about missing his parents.

This was when Karan Kundrra came forward and comforted him, hugged him and told him that the entire country cries when he cries.

Jab tu hasta hai na, to puri country hasti hai. Aaj tu ro raha hai na, puri country aur mai bhi ro raha hu.

- Karan Kundrra

2. When the stand-up comedian and writer poured his heart out on national television and recited shayari.

And as he did, other contestants praised him for every word of it. In fact, it is safe to say that he pretty much won the hearts of the entire nation all over again.

3. When he consoled Sara Khan.

Both of them have been like family to each other throughout the show and Munawar's sweet approach to Sara Khan literally melted everyone's hearts to the ground.

4. When he talked about iftar food like a true foodie.

Faruqui's food wish list just kept getting bigger and bigger! But, this was another really endearing side of Munawar's that the audience enjoyed watching.

#MunawarFaruqui #MunawarKiJanta #MunawarWinningHearts #MunawarWarriors #LockUpp #LockUppWithMunawar

Ali, zee and munawra talking about what they'd like for iftar💕



Roze ke time pe khaane ki baatein krrhe hain ye log😭

Freaking making both themselves and me hungry



CW: Food😭 pic.twitter.com/mxMNBfB7bj — Mish tea (@Mishtea2) April 6, 2022

5. All the times he dropped gems of wisdom.

In this moment the poet in him really shined through as he talked about the risk of being prideful with Payal Rohatgi.

6. When the stand up comedian talked about his experience of being in jail.

He talked about how difficult it was for him in jail, how he spent time pacing, wondering when he will be able to leave. Clearly, Faruqui was distressed and under a lot of pressure while he was in there.

At this rate, he's pretty much already the winner of the show.