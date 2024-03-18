Murder Mubarak is the new mystery comedy that had left people waiting. This Homi Adajania film is based on the Club You To Death. Its ensemble cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra and Suhail Nayyar.
Given the genre and the cast, there was a lot that people were expecting from Murder Mubarak – and why not. However, the internet has mixed opinions at this point.
The film is now streaming on Netflix.
