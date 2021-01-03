Sing ‘Bheege Honth’ & Let Your ‘Pyaasa Dil’ Take This Ultimate ‘Murder’ Quiz

Murder was one movie that broke all walls down and introduced the audience to a new kind of genre. It has become a benchmark of all things bold and thriller. And, since it's one of our faves, let's see how well you know this movie?

1. Which movie is Murder based on? via Times Of India Pitch Black The Beach Me, Myself & Irene Unfaithful

2. Who was Simran's husband married to before her? via YouTube Her late sister Her late bff Her ex yoga teacher Her neighbor

3. Fill in the blank. Bheege honth tere, pyaasa dil mera. Lage abr sa mujhe ___ tera via YouTube Mann Tan Dhan Ghar

4. Where do Simran and Sudhir live? via India Today London Islamabad Bangkok Melbourne

5. How is Radhika related to Sunny? via Filmfare She is Sunny's cousin She is Sunny's wife She is Sunny's boss She is Sunny's girlfriend

6. Who is the director of the movie? via Desiblitz Anurag Basu Anurag Kashyap Mahesh Bhatt Imitiaz Ali

7. What's the name of Kannada remake of the movie? via Sahiwal. TV Mandya Ganda Hendathi Hubli Shishya

8. How does Sunny die in the end? via Song Studio He dies of cancer Simran pushes him off a moving train He is shot in the back He is killed by the ghost of Simran's dead sister

9. What does Rajvir Singh work as? via YouTube He is a teacher He is a model He is an inspector He is a carpenter

10. How many sequels are there of Murder? via YouTube 1 2 3 4

11. Along with Emraan & Ashmit, who was all set to be a part of the lead cast but backed out? via YouTube Tara Sharma Kajol Kareena Kapoor Priyanka Chopra