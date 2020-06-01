Music composer Wajid Khan, who was part of the music director duo Sajid-Wajid, passed away yesterday due to complications arising from a kidney infection. He was 42 years old.

Sajid-Wajid, who debuted in Bollywood with Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya in 1998, had also composed music for Wanted, Partner, Dabangg, Jai Ho, etc.

Apart from composing music, Wajid Khad was also a singer who did playback for songs like Mere Hi Jalwa, Fevicol Se and, Chinta Ta Chita Chita.

People took to Twitter to express their condolences:

Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family 🙏



Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken .



Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) May 31, 2020

shocked hearing this news @wajidkhan7 bhai was extremely close to me and my family. He was one of the most positive people to be around. We will miss u Wajid bhai thank u for the music 🎵 pic.twitter.com/jW2C2ooZ3P — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 31, 2020

Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.@wajidkhan7 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2020

Hard to believe we won't meet again, talk again, laugh again, @wajidkhan7 (in front, in the picture).



sajidk21 my brother, you will never be alone and our brother will never be forgotten. https://t.co/0v8lsgxVtM — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 31, 2020

Am just not able to come to terms with this ! Shocking ! Good bye dear brother.. love you .. till we meet on the other side ! Prayers for your peaceful journey Wajidbhai 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/cb8E152J1X — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) May 31, 2020

Wajid Bhai you were the nicest, nicest nicest man! Always smiling. Always singing. All heart. Every music session with him was memorable. You will truly be missed wajid bhai. 🧡🧡 #WajidKhan — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) May 31, 2020

I used to call him my brother from another mother. Besides being unbelievably talented he was so gentle & sweet. I’m so heartbroken that I did not get to say Goodbye my sweet @wajidkhan7 I will miss you & our jam sessions forever. Till we meet again #RIP #WajidKhan #Gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/RAq0pqHJwY — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) June 1, 2020

My deep condolences to #WajidKhan Ji’s family. Still can’t believe that he is no more. Have always seen him smiling and spreading joy around him. Huge loss to the music industry 🙏🏼#RestInPeace @wajidkhan7 pic.twitter.com/zX1Jtc2kyI — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) May 31, 2020

Thank you for giving us this iconic gem! May you rest in peace #WajidKhan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rGpLhfO2OK — ADITYA (@SalmanKhanRules) June 1, 2020

T 3548 - Shocked at the passing of Wajid Khan .. a bright smiling talent passes away .. duas , prayers and in condolence 🙏🙏🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 1, 2020

I’m shocked!! I’ve lost a dear brother Wajid! I can’t come to grips with this tragic news... He was such a beautiful soul..



Oh dear Lord, Please have mercy...🙏



إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعون



May Allah SWT bless him in Jannat-ul-Firdaus...Ameen. 🤲



#WajidKhan pic.twitter.com/B6pO3HyuZM — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 31, 2020

Shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of #WajidKhan, talented and ever-smiling...gone too soon. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 1, 2020

I am sorry to hear about the passing of great music composer #WajidKhan ji. My condolences to his family, colleagues & friends in this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/E6cZLXT9KS — Neeraj Kundan (@Neerajkundan) June 1, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear the news of Wajid khan passing away. His music gave life to so many stories. My condolences to his family. RIP 🙏#WajidKhan — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) June 1, 2020

May his soul rest in peace.