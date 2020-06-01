Music composer Wajid Khan, who was part of the music director duo Sajid-Wajid, passed away yesterday due to complications arising from a kidney infection. He was 42 years old. 

Sajid-Wajid, who debuted in Bollywood with Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya in 1998, had also composed music for Wanted, Partner, Dabangg, Jai Ho, etc. 

Sajid Wajid
Source: Free Press Journal

Apart from composing music, Wajid Khad was also a singer who did playback for songs like Mere Hi Jalwa, Fevicol Se and, Chinta Ta Chita Chita.

Wajid Khan
Source: Charmboard

People took to Twitter to express their condolences: 

May his soul rest in peace. 