Today marks the release of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara. And as emotional as the actor's fans are right now, so is his co-star, who is heartbroken over the mixed feelings her debut is bringing on.

This adaptation of The Fault In Our Stars is Sanjana Sanghi's debut in a leading role in Bollywood and also the debut of director Mukesh Chhabra.

Sanjana took to Instagram to share a post for her Manny, Sushant. She spoke about how unfair it seems that her first film is his last.

My Manny, I hope you’re looking over us, blessing us, and smiling upon us as we are, looking up at you, searching for you, in equal parts awe and disbelief.

- Sanjana Sanghi

She also spoke about how she can feel his strength with her and "it’s the only silver lining amidst so many dark clouds."

Read the full post here:

Sanjana post reflects what every Sushant Singh fan is feeling right now as the day of Dil Bechara's release is finally here. His legacy will go on.





