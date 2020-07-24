This adaptation of The Fault In Our Stars is Sanjana Sanghi's debut in a leading role in Bollywood and also the debut of director Mukesh Chhabra.
Sanjana took to Instagram to share a post for her Manny, Sushant. She spoke about how unfair it seems that her first film is his last.
My Manny, I hope you’re looking over us, blessing us, and smiling upon us as we are, looking up at you, searching for you, in equal parts awe and disbelief. As @castingchhabra so correctly said, how could both our debut films ever be his last? Life is just so not fair. Thank you for giving us the strength in ways known and unknown to somehow brave through this incredibly tough path. We can feel the strength every minute. It’s the only silver lining amidst so many dark clouds. The day apparently has come. It’s #DilBecharaDay Here’s praying for peace, positivity and calm to each and everyone. Milte hain. Jald. @roo_cha thank you, for everything.
Sanjana post reflects what every Sushant Singh fan is feeling right now as the day of Dil Bechara's release is finally here. His legacy will go on.