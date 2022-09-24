Regressive dialogues in Hindi movies is not a newfound discovery anymore but continues to pinch like a mosquito bite on my arm. We know the bite won’t take my life, but it still hurts! We are being fed supreme level of cringe content since our childhood. And of course, most of us now critically analyse those regressive scenes which boast of men preserving ‘ladki ki izzat’ and s**t.

Unfortunately, our favourite movies including classics are a part of it. Those films looked all cute and hunky dory but some of their dialogues were extremely appalling for women. Well, I decided to bite them back.

Here are 10 regressive dialogues from our favourite movies that are cringe AF. And, I have return gifts for them as well.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Remember when Raj Malhotra said these lines to Simran in DDLJ? Raj, can you enlighten me with your izzat’s definition please? Btw, didn’t you misbehave with her during Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane?

2. Soldier

So, this was a part of Valentine’s Day celebration in Soldier. Who approaches a girl like this? Run Preeti run. He just gave an hint of his sexual abuse behaviour.

3. Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge

Remember when Sapna was ridiculed for enjoying her first-ever trip in Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge? What does it have anything to do with being a Hindustani ladki? Hold on, hold on, she was also denied a beer.

4. Aashiqui 2

This happened when Rahul Jaykar expressed his desire to make Aarohi Shirke a successful singer in Aashiqui 2. So, RJ you weren’t just alcoholic. I get it! Btw, how do you talk to “us tarah” ki ladkiyaan?

5. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Remember when Rahul lost the basketball match with Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and still boasted about himself? Oh really, Rahul? What about you running behind Tina?

6. Rockstar

Well, who doesn’t remember the Junglee Jawani scene in Rockstar? JJ thought women adventures are all about bunking classes and gulping gol-gappas. Sorry, JJ. Heer was more adventurous than you.

7. Dil Chahta Hai

I loved the friendship of this trio, Akash, Sameer, and Sid in Dil Chahta Hai but hated the fact how Aamir’s character described women. Who needed that faltu bina sar-pair ka gyaan, Aakash?

8. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

When Bunny described his flirting strategy to Naina in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, I cringed hard! Dude, flirting works if done tastefully. And what was that “tum jaisi ladkiyaan” about? Putting women in categories? Not cool.

9. Jab We Met

Remember when Geet got “muft ka gyaan” about women’s safety from a station officer in Jab We Met? Thank God, Geet already shut his mouth. Kyunki chillad toh mere paas bhi nahin hai!

10. Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam

So, Gopal in Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam literally told his wife, Radha that for a woman, “mard” is God, in fact, he is above God. Ye toh Yash Raichand (K3G) se bhi aage nikla! Cringing hard.

Which one do you cringe the most?

Creatives designed by Sawan Kumari.