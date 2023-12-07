Karan Johar has launched his brand-new lipstick brand, MyGlamm Pout, and we can’t keep calm, for obvious reasons!

With ten sensational shades, these lipsticks need no introduction because just like his movies, his flawless bullet lipsticks have already made a home in our hearts. While the actor-director is enough to endorse his oh-so-pouty lipsticks, we believe that some characters from his movies would be excellent to advertise them.

1. Tina Malhotra From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

This character screams glamour each time we see her on our screens. With her oh-so-stunning dresses, she would be an excellent choice to advertise the lipsticks with bright hues.

Netflix

2. Pooja ‘Poo’ Sharma From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Just like this character, these lipsticks are PHAT (pretty hot and tempting) too. And, once she’s wearing the nude shades on her, there would be no one jo usko dobara mudke na dekhe!

Netflix

3. Riya Saran From Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

From college-going girls to working women, every woman needs that all-rounder lip shade that suits her different moods and outfits. This character would be brilliant to showcase her fierce side at her work with her lip shades.

Netflix

4. Shanaya Singhania From Student Of The Year

This character, needless to mention, oozes fashion – in all true senses. With her promoting these brand-new lipsticks, everyone would know who the real badass is.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix

5. Alizeh Khan From Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

With the right concoction of fun and practicality in her nature, this character would convince women to buy these lipsticks to bring their light-hearted nature forward.

Netflix

6. Rani Chatterjee From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

From bright reds and rani pinks to subtle nudes, there’s no shade that this character can’t rock. Her bold persona would be just perfect to promote these lipsticks.

Amazon Prime Video

Now that we know which characters are perfect to endorse these, here’s everything you need to know about MyGlamm Pout lipsticks launched today!

The MyGlamm Pout instantly volumizes and plumps the lips, leaving a pigmented glow finish. With menthol extract, ginger oil extract and capsicum fruit extract, the lipstick plumps the lips instantly. The moisturizing lipstick is formulated with macadamia seed oil, and is free from alcohol, parabens, phthalate, SLS & gluten.

From bright reds and pink to subtle nudes and browns, MyGlamm Pout comes in ten gorgeous shades to fit every mood and outfit at just ₹799.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are you waiting for, Christmas? Grab these lipsticks now!