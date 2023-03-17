RRR’s Naatu Naatu – which has a brilliant cast, hook-step and music, – deserves all the love and praise that it has been receiving across the world.

However, netizens believe that there are a bunch of other desi tracks that would make firangis dance on their toes and hell yeah, we cannot agree more!

Credits: Netflix

A social media user, with the username @ghamjoon, took to her account and shared how she thinks that white people would go feral if they heard Dil Se’s Chaiyya Chaiyya.

love this but i think white people would go feral if they heard chhaiyya chhaiyya https://t.co/wfaULTmG1m — blank (@ghamjoon) March 13, 2023

The track is often cited as one of the most loved tracks and had a cult following.

Credits: Netflix

For obvious reasons, desi netizens aka the 90s babies couldn't help but hail the OG on top-of-the-train track. Take a look!

As a white person I can confirm, I did go feral when i heard chaiyya chaiyya for the first time — Mariella ! (@pfaffphobic) March 14, 2023

Hello thanks for this absolutely fire recommendation 🫡 — Gareth (@Gareth_giggs) March 13, 2023

I love naatu naatu and it totally deserves the recognition, but imo "yaar misaal-e os chale, panv ke talke firdaus chale" is superior — bee (@okbhoomer) March 13, 2023

Relax Guys people will forget Naatu Naatu after some time

But chhaiya chhaiya will remain forever fresh and one of the finest song ever produced in Indian cinema — Bollywood FAN (@Shivaansingh_25) March 15, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Nothing is ever beating Mani Ratnam’s Chaiyya Chhaiyya. — Meet unexpected (@Meet_Punmiya) March 13, 2023

I really think if Chaiyya Chaiyya released today, it would've won EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE — Prapti Patel (@_praptipatel) March 14, 2023

Exactly!! I can't help but think of how many bops foreigners are missing out on. I want them to listen to more desi songs — Moon (@toleshizz) March 14, 2023

The entire Dil Se soundtrack tbh — Feynominal (@fattushn) March 13, 2023

And well, others had a bunch of other recommendations.

ADVERTISEMENT wait til they hear ishq kameena from shakti — saira 🔜 sat. toronto comicon (@sairaspooks) March 13, 2023

how about kutch kutch hota hai — a (@AdrianPangestu) March 13, 2023

Tashan song- Dil dance mare — Archi (@adultingwitharc) March 13, 2023

wait till they discover atif aslam and ar rehman’s entire discography — dee💌 EICS FWD OUT NOWWWW (@vecnussyeater) March 13, 2023

Chaiyya Chaiyya Supremacy >>>