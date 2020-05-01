'Nadaan Parindey, Aaja' And Take This Ultimate 'Rockstar' Quiz

If your heart still beats a little faster every time Jordan strums the chords on his guitar, then take this quiz:

1. Who gives this advice to Jordan: Toote hue dil se hi sangeet nikalta hai. via YouTube Khatana Khatri Dhingra Heer

2. Which rockstar inspires Jordan? via Blogspot Jon Bon Jovi Freddie Mercury Jim Morrison Led Zeppelin

3. Which college is Heer from? via Pinterest Miranda House St. Stephen's Shri Ram College of Commerce Gargi College

4. Where do Heer and Jordan meet after her marriage? via YouTube Paris Switzerland Budapest Prague

5. Who informs Jordan of the tour in Prague? via YouTube Dhingra Aditi Mandy Sheena

6. Where does Jordan first stay after being kicked out of his house? via YouTube College hostel He sneaks back into the house with the help of his sister Nizamuddin Dargah Khatana's house

7. What name does Dhingra give to Jordan's album, after Jordan is arrested in India? via fanpop Unfreedom Wings of Fire Freedom Negative

8. Who signs Jordan for his first album? via YouTube Golden Records Platinum Records Diamond Records Silver Records

9. What was Khatana's profession, before he became Jordan's manager? via Twitter/filmyylines Canteen owner Sports Teacher Ummm... He was always Jordan's manager

10. Which movie do Heer and Jordan go to see? via IMDb Second-hand Jawaani Junglee Jawaani Jawaani Deewani Jawaani ki Kahaani

11. Which is the first song that Jordan sings in the film? via YouTube Saada Haq Katiya Karun Jo Bhi Main Phir Se Udd Chala