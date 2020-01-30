The trailer for season 2 of Narcos: Mexico has released, and it looks like a dynasty is being built on the power of drugs and drama.

The trailer focuses on how Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna) works towards building a drug empire, even as the cops work towards 'dismantling' a dynasty by dividing it.

The trailer brings back Luna, along with McNairy, who was introduced at the end of season 1. You can watch the trailer here:

Season 2 will premiere on February 13. All images are screenshots from the trailer on YouTube.

Find stories on movies and more at ScoopWhoop.com.