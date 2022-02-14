"Bhagne ki zarrorat nhi hai, Jo hua usse accept karo. And always chose to move on."

Right since I watched Gehraiyaan, this particular dialogue by Naseeruddin has been stuck in my brain.

One of the best things about #Gehraiyaan is Deepika and Naseeruddin Shah❤ pic.twitter.com/jZ42P5v5pl — Mannu (@mannu040) February 12, 2022

Directed by Shakun Batra, the movie succinctly captures the complexities of life. Not just romantic relationships but also mental health, unhealed childhood trauma, our relationships with parents, and the choices we make in life.

Though the movie has its share of flaws, the character of Alisha (Deepika Padukone) and Zain (Siddhant Chaturvedi) keep you glued to the screen.

Gehraiyaan leaves no stone unturned to talk about the choices we make or how we should let go of our past, no matter how dreadful it is.

Undoubtedly my favorite scene. Dude Naseeruddin just comes in a movie for five minutes and steals the show every time. This scene alone made me want to forgive the rest of the frustrating mess spanning 2 hours. #Gehraaiyaan pic.twitter.com/wNk02yVnWo — Anny (@deancaswillow) February 13, 2022

And this scene when Naseeruddin Shah opens up to Deepika about choices serves as a right reminder for all of us. No wonder, in just 5 minutes of the screen time, Naseeruddin elevated the movie.

Talking about her mother and the mistakes she made in life Naseeruddin tries to comfort Alisha (Deepika) that bad decisions don't define us, we are so much more than that. He wished he could save her mother and explain to her that her life was so much more precious than one mistake!

And Twitter agrees with me as they cannot stop hailing Naseeruddin's presence in the movie.

In the end, Gehraiyaan (Naseeruddin) reminds us to give ourselves a chance because we are so much more than our guilts.

You can watch Gehraiyaan on Amazon Prime Video.

All images are screenshots from the film on Amazon Prime Video.

