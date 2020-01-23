Amid the anti-CAA and NRC protests taking place in the country, actor Naseeruddin Shah voiced his opinion against Bollywood's silence. In an interview with The Wire, he called his pro-CAA co-actor, Anupam Kher a clown for his blatant tweets.

Someone like Anupam Kher has been very vocal. I don’t think he needs to be taken seriously. He’s a clown. Any number of his contemporaries from NFD and FTII can attest to his sycophantic nature. It’s in his blood, he can’t help it.

- Naseeruddin Shah

He also added that the government's contempt for students is not surprising since the PM has never been a student himself. After the interview went viral, Anupam Kher took to Twitter to share a response against Naseeruddin's statement.

जनाब नसीरुदिन शाह साब के लिए मेरा प्यार भरा पैग़ाम!!! वो मुझसे बड़े है। उम्र में भी और तजुर्बे में भी। मै हमेशा से उनकी कला की इज़्ज़त करता आया हूँ और करता रहूँगा। पर कभी कभी कुछ बातों का दो टूक जवाब देना बहुत ज़रूरी होता। ये है मेरा जवाब। 🙏 pic.twitter.com/M4vb8RjGjj — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) 22 January 2020

In his interview, actor Naseeruddin also stated that actors often just think of themselves and called Deepika Padukone's act of standing with the students of JNU brave.

You have to laud the courage of a girl like Deepika who is in the top firmament and yet takes a step like this. Even if she has a lot to lose. Let us see how she takes it. She’ll lose a few endorsement, sure. Will that impoverish her? Will that lessen her popularity? Will that make her less beautiful than she is? They’re gonna come around sooner or later. The only god that film industry worships is money.

- Naseeruddin Shah

In the past, he has expressed his fear over the communal violence in the country and the state of the children in the future.

Watch the full interview here: