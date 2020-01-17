So I was scrolling through my Instagram feeds while shamelessly blasting Jonas Brother's latest track What A Man Gotta Do on loop and obsessing over Nickyanka's chemistry.

Suddenly, I bumped into this desi fan account of our childhood crush, Nick Jonas that goes by the username NationalJijuu. The account usually adds the right amount of Bollywood twist to Nick Jonas' pictures and videos to make him look like the perfect desi boy.

In a recent post, the account blessed us with the best crossover of Nick Jonas grooving to What A Man Gotta Do while Mika Singh's Subah Hone Na De is playing in the background.

Now I don't know about y'all but I personally think, I like this crossover a little more than I like the original song. I mean, you CANNOT unsee or unhear it.

I literally cannot get this bizzare cross-over out of my head.

Netizens can't get over how our national jiju is vibing with Subah Hone Na De:

Well, this account is a national treasure that has just given us the first best crossover of the year.