Everyone is trying out different ways of entertaining themselves and their neighbours during this lockdown.

Well, guess who was out in her balcony, last evening, singing and performing for her neighbours?

It was Navratri queen Falguni Pathak who is popularly known for songs like Maine Payal Hai Chhankai and Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye.

In a video that is going viral, Falguni Pathak can be seen entertaining her neighbours with her melodious voice. She's singing a song from the 1971 film Anand, starring Rajesh Khanna, Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaye.

Falguni Pathak entertaining neighbours with melodious songs during Lockdown 👌❤ pic.twitter.com/xzaeZkOLxf — Rosy (@rose_k01) May 9, 2020

As a 90s kid we've all grown up listening and dancing to her songs. And, how can we forget her famous Navratri tracks. At that time, she was the queen of indie-pop in India and we thoroughly enjoyed her songs.

She still creates Gujarati music fused with pop tunes and but now she majorly performs during Navratri festivals that are a massive sell-out.

Just like us, even netizens were excited and delighted to see her and listen to her perform after so long.

Super cute — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) May 9, 2020

Wowed — Ritu (@RituMod) May 9, 2020

Lucky neighbours getting to listen to her freely for which we have to pay in good amounts. Good job Falguni entertaining people and making them stay at home — Praveen 🇮🇳 (@ArraPraveen) May 10, 2020

Beautiful — S (@Surbhik1890) May 10, 2020

Marvelous — Dhiraj Khandelwal (@DhirajKhandel16) May 10, 2020

Loved it. She hasn't changed at all since 2 decades — Ganesha (@LPanchaxari) May 9, 2020

Low key, I am jealous of Falguni's neighbours right now.

It was nice to hear her voice and see her perform after so long. This takes us all back down memory lane, doesn't it?