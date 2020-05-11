Everyone is trying out different ways of entertaining themselves and their neighbours during this lockdown. 

Well, guess who was out in her balcony, last evening, singing and performing for her neighbours?

It was Navratri queen Falguni Pathak who is popularly known for songs like Maine Payal Hai Chhankai and Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye.

Source: wikibio.in

In a video that is going viral, Falguni Pathak can be seen entertaining her neighbours with her melodious voice. She's singing a song from the 1971 film Anand, starring Rajesh Khanna, Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaye.

As a 90s kid we've all grown up listening and dancing to her songs. And, how can we forget her famous Navratri tracks. At that time, she was the queen of indie-pop in India and we thoroughly enjoyed her songs. 

She still creates Gujarati music fused with pop tunes and but now she majorly performs during Navratri festivals that are a massive sell-out. 

Just like us, even netizens were excited and delighted to see her and listen to her perform after so long. 

Low key, I am jealous of Falguni's neighbours right now. 

It was nice to hear her voice and see her perform after so long. This takes us all back down memory lane, doesn't it? 