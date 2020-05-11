Everyone is trying out different ways of entertaining themselves and their neighbours during this lockdown.
Well, guess who was out in her balcony, last evening, singing and performing for her neighbours?
It was Navratri queen Falguni Pathak who is popularly known for songs like Maine Payal Hai Chhankai and Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye.
In a video that is going viral, Falguni Pathak can be seen entertaining her neighbours with her melodious voice. She's singing a song from the 1971 film Anand, starring Rajesh Khanna, Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaye.
Just like us, even netizens were excited and delighted to see her and listen to her perform after so long.
Super cute— Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) May 9, 2020
Wowed— Ritu (@RituMod) May 9, 2020
Lucky neighbours getting to listen to her freely for which we have to pay in good amounts. Good job Falguni entertaining people and making them stay at home— Praveen 🇮🇳 (@ArraPraveen) May 10, 2020
Beautiful— S (@Surbhik1890) May 10, 2020
Marvelous— Dhiraj Khandelwal (@DhirajKhandel16) May 10, 2020
Loved it. She hasn't changed at all since 2 decades— Ganesha (@LPanchaxari) May 9, 2020
Low key, I am jealous of Falguni's neighbours right now.
It was nice to hear her voice and see her perform after so long. This takes us all back down memory lane, doesn't it?