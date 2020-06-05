Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's niece has filed a sexual harassment case against his brother and her uncle Minaz.

According to an exclusive report by Times of India, she shared that she was abused as a child when she was nine years old. She added that she was also 'tortured', and also alleged that Nawaz brushed aside her remarks when she confessed to him.

I have filed a complaint about sexual harassment by my uncle when I was nine years old. My parents were divorced when I was two years old, so I had a step mother. I was tortured a lot. As a child I didn’t understand thinking it was my uncle, but when I grew up I realized it was a different kind of touch. There was violence too.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, his niece also mentioned that Nawaz had apparently asked her to retract her complaint.

I got a call from bade papa (Nawaz) a day back, when I registered a complaint. He indirectly told me to take my case back. And that if I need anything, I can take his number and ask him.

Nawazzuddin is currently also embroiled in a divorce battle with his wife, Aliya Siddiqui. She had reportedly joined Twitter to avoid miscommunication, but the account has not yet been verified. However, there was a tweet in support of Nawazuddin's niece, after the allegations surfaced in media.

This is Aliya Siddiqui.



I am forced to put the truth concerning me on Twitter so that there is no miscommunication.



Let the truth not be silenced by misuse and abuse of power. Truth cannot be bought or be manipulated with. — AaliyaSiddiqui2020 (@ASiddiqui2020) May 20, 2020

This is just the beginning. Thanking God for sending so much support already.



Lot will be revealed, shocking the world as I am not the only one who suffered in silence.



Let's see how much of TRUTH money can buy & who all would they continue to BRIBE.https://t.co/15swqg4Tv5 — AaliyaSiddiqui2020 (@ASiddiqui2020) June 2, 2020

Nawzuddin Siddiqui has not offered any comment on the incident. You can watch her complete interview with Pinkvilla here:

