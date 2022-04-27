Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently appeared in an interview with Times Now Navbharat, where the interviewer asked him if he got the chance what are the three things he would like to change about the Bollywood industry? Here's what he answered.

1. Change the name from Bollywood to Hindi Film Industry

2. The script should be in Devanagari instead of Roman

3. Seedhe Seedhe bol de naa yaar! - everyone around should communicate in a way, probably in Hindi, so that others can understand better

He also praised the South Indian film industry and how everyone on the set embraces their language and culture, which enhances their performance in the film.

