After delivering critically-acclaimed dramas like Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Hostages, etc., director Sudhir Mishra is back with the Netflix original film Serious Men, based on Manu Joseph's book of the same name.

The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role of Ayyan, an underprivileged but hard-working man who vows to build a better future for his children.

When Ayyan discovers that his son is a genius, he sets out to use that knowledge to turn their life around. But, how far would he go in this quest to make a better life for himself and his family, is the real question.

The film also stars Indira Tiwari, M. Nasser, and Shweta Basu Prasad.

The film will release on Netflix on October 2.